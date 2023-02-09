Being king is grand, but everybody wants to claim the crown.
Stillwater High wrestling knows that all too well.
The reigning Class 6A state champions from both dual state and tournament, the Pioneers will try to defend the first crown this weekend at Dual State in Enid.
And despite being last year’s champs, they will arrive at Stride Bank Arena as the second seed.
The Pioneers have one dual loss on the year, and it was to their fiercest competition to their throne – Edmond North, which is the No. 1 seed.
The two teams faced off in the championship match of the Hall of Fame Dual Classic at Gallagher-Iba Arena, with the Huskies edging the defending state champions in a 33-31 final.
“The prevailing sentiment across the squad is that we have unfinished business from the Hall of Fame duals,” Stillwater coach Ethan Kyle said. “I don’t think if you asked one of the guys, if they feel like we’re the reigning champs, we’re not. We kind of took that loss seriously in December and have had that in the forefront of our mind.
“Had we won that dual, maybe we’re kind of the ones that are in the crosshairs. But I think our guys have a hunting mindset right now and that’s a good thing because we’re going to have to get through at least two very good teams this weekend to win state again.”
Stillwater’s lineup for a likely rematch with North may look a little different this time around, as well.
In the first meeting, some Stillwater wrestlers competed at different weights to see if there was a tactical advantage for the Pioneers. While it didn’t pay off in that dual, it at least gave them knowledge for any future meeting with ENHS – like with a state title on the line.
“I know that they can certainly beat us again if we don’t perform,” Kyle said. “I do feel like I’ve learned strategically and tactically a tremendous amount from that (previous) matchup with them and hopefully moving forward at least I don’t keep making the same mistakes. And I think we’re prepared to make those adjustments.”
In order to reach the championship dual and a potential rematch with the Huskies, Stillwater must first dispatch Choctaw in Friday’s first round action at noon.
And if the Pioneers pass that test against the sixth-ranked dual team in Class 6A, they would likely face a squad in the semifinals that is currently ranked ahead of them in the coaches poll.
The likely pairing in Saturday’s semifinal match would be No. 2-ranked Bixby in a rematch of last year’s dual state finals – which SHS won with a dominating 47-10 victory.
“Bixby is a very, very good team. There are a number of ways that they can beat us,” Kyle said. “And so, if we have a hiccup by any stretch of the imagination, they’re going to make us pay.”
Though Bixby has a quality team, Stillwater hasn’t had the opportunity to see how it matches up with the Spartan wrestlers this season compared to previous years.
The two tussled in a regular season dual last year that gave a preview for the eventual state championship match, but they didn’t face off this year. And the schedules didn’t set up to where they ran into each other in tournaments.
So looking even beyond this weekend, the Bixby dual will be a good glimpse for the Pioneer wrestlers for the individual tournaments to be held in the weeks following Dual State.
“Those individual matchups are important and our guys are excited for them,” Kyle said. “They relish the opportunity to beat really good guys, and Bixby has them.”
