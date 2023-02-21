Stillwater High wrestling already knows it will be an uphill battle to win its third-straight Class 6A state title this weekend in Oklahoma City.
The Pioneers will start the tournament at a numbers disadvantage to their top competition – Edmond North, which Stillwater beat for the dual state crown.
The Huskies qualified all 14 weights, while the Pioneers have two empty weights. North also has the advantage in seeding with nine regional champions and four runners-up, to Stillwater’s eight regional champs and a pair of runners-up.
With Stillwater lacking in numbers, it’s likely going to come down to the all-important bonus points along the way.
That’s what helped them in edging Bixby by 20 points in the Class 6A East regional. The Pioneers accumulated 37 bonus-point victories in the regional tournament with 26 of those being pins for the biggest bonus points possible.
“I’ve heard on TV that they say defense wins championships. Well in wrestling at the high school state tournament, bonus points win championships,” SHS coach Ethan Kyle said. “… Just breaking it down, putting it in the back of their minds … we’re not just going out to try and sneak by and get victories with minimal performance. We’re looking to dominate.”
It’s also very likely that the team title will come down to avoiding any upsets along the way to potential state title matches against the Huskies. Then it could come the head-to-head title meetings between Stillwater and Edmond North, of which SHS held the advantage in their last competition.
In fact, each of the four weight classes in which both teams sport the top seed from their respective regionals, Stillwater was victorious in their previous head-to-heads.
“There’s a couple of mottos that we rehearse with the guys about sleeping on a win, you’re gonna wake up with a loss and comparing yourself to who you were yesterday, not who somebody else is today,” Kyle said. “Our guys know that you don’t get credit for previous wins other than the seed, which that’s not even relevant in this scenario. So the guys are hungry to go out and maintain those victories.”
One way Stillwater could get an early advantage before Saturday’s medal rounds will be at 126 pounds.
JJ McComas, who was the state runner-up last year, lost his regional match to Bixby’s Gage Walker, which landed McComas on the half of the 126-pound bracket with Edmond North’s Brayden Belford. If seeding holds true, McComas and Belford would meet in the state semifinals in a matchup McComas won by 6-0 decision in the dual state finals.
“The overall message that you can apply to all these scenarios is you control your destiny with your performance if we perform up to our capabilities,” Kyle said. “… There’s a lot of things that we don’t control, but we can control our own performance, and our destiny will be in our hands.”
McComas, who won a state title as a freshman, is one of five former Oklahoma state champions in the lineup for the Pioneers.
So there is a pedigree throughout of knowing what it takes to win.
The most notable of the lot is senior Cael Hughes, who is looking to become the first four-time individual state champion for Stillwater High since Chris Perry. His weight class is one that features a top-seeded contender from North in Hunter Hollingsworth – and their 132-pound meeting at dual state was one of the closer contests with Hughes holding off for a 4-2 decision.
“Give him credit for approaching it the same way he always has,” Kyle said of Hughes’ practices this week. “It’s his goal on a daily basis to win and when you’re in practice that means outworking everybody else in the room – and that’s what he does.
“He’s just been a really consistent guy, and this week is no different.”
Looking to remain on the same trajectory as Hughes will be sophomore LaDarion Lockett. Stillwater’s starter at 157 pounds is looking for his second-straight state title after claiming the crown at 145 pounds a year ago.
Junior Kael Voinovich (150 pounds) is taking aim at repeating as a state champion after working his way back from a knee injury he sustained at the dual state tournament to win the regional crown.
Newcomer AJ Heeg (190), who won a pair of state titles at Edmond Memorial, is looking to cap his prep career with one more with the Pioneers before joining the Oklahoma State wrestling program.
Fellow senior Sam Smith (120) is hoping to bounce back from his runner-up finish at state last year by closing out his high school career as a two-time state champion and three-time state finalist.
Looking to win their first individual state titles and coming out as regional champions are sophomore Aydan Thomas (106) and Landyn Sommer (165). Both could find themselves facing off with Edmond North wrestlers in the finals in rematches they each won at dual state – Thomas getting a 6-2 decision over Jake Goodin, and Sommer stifling Jude Randall in a 5-1 decision.
