OKLAHOMA CITY – Stillwater High wrestling did something that had only been achieved twice before in program history: defended its title.
The Pioneers were crowned the Class 6A state champions on Saturday, marking just the third time the program has won back-to-back state titles – and it was the first time since 1969-70.
It wasn’t much of a contest, either.
Stillwater stomped it’s competition, wracking up 158 points – giving it a 34.5-point victory over runner-up Edmond North.
The Pioneers accomplished the feat by having nine medalists over the weekend that was condensed into most wrestling happening Saturday – due to the winter weather that impacted much of the state in the middle of the week.
Stillwater had seven finalists in their respective weight classes, with four them – Cael Hughes (126), LaDarion Lockett (145), Kael Voinovich (152) and Angelo Ferrari (160) – being crowned state champions.
For Hughes, it was his three individual title, while it was the first for the other three – with Lockett being a freshman and Voinovich and Ferrari being sophomores.
Ferrari was named Outstanding Wrestler in Class 6A, as voted on by coaches, after he beat three-time state champion Jordan Williams in overtime by preventing the Owasso senior from getting an escape in the second 30-second overtime period.
Sam Smith (120), JJ McComas (132) and Dax Hughes (220) took silver in their respective weights.
Also ending their weekend on the podium was sophomore Landyn Sommer – who took third at 138 pounds – and senior Gatlin Wilson, who finished third at 170 pounds.
The team will lose four state qualifiers – including two state medalists – come next season, but the Pioneers still return all four state champions, three other medalists and two other qualifiers (freshman Aydan Thomas at 106 and junior Cameron Johnson at 195).
Next year’s squad could make even more history if it were to win the program’s 11th state title. It would match the program’s longest run of state titles – having won three in a row from 1922-24.
Check back for more coverage from the state wrestling championships in Oklahoma City.
