Stillwater High wrestling put itself in prime position to defend its Class 6A title at next weekend’s state championships in Oklahoma City.
The Pioneers will send 13 wrestlers to the final tournament of the season thanks to their dominating performance in the Class 6A East Regional hosted at Pioneer Fieldhouse. All 13 wrestlers finished in the top three of their respective weights and propelled the Pioneers to a 74.5-point win in the team race.
“I’m proud of all the guys who came out here – even if they were outmatched, undersized or anything – it didn’t matter,” said Stillwater junior Cael Hughes, who was the 126-pound regional champion by medical forfeit. “They were all wrestling their hardest and it was for the team, not just for the individual. So it’s a big deal coming in winning this regional tournament in a blowout. I’m proud of everybody on the team, it’s just a big deal for us.”
Stillwater had already put 10 in the state tournament Friday night by way of reaching the regional finals, but had three others – freshman Aydan Thomas (106) and seniors Gabe Fontanez (113) and Carson Cottrill (285) – who won back-to-back matches to finish third at regionals and secure their spot at state.
Thomas topped Owasso’s Bryson Humphries by 9-0 major decision in his third-place match, Fontanez beat Owasso’s Jaxon Humphries by 5-1 decision and Cottrill clipped Moore’s Jax Rumsey by 3-0 decision.
Only eight of the championship matches Stillwater was in were actually wrestled, and the Pioneers won half of those.
Sam Smith was the first to be crowned regional champion by beating Broken Arrow’s Parker Witcraft by 4-2 decision to win the 120-pound bracket.
Stillwater then lost back-to-back title tilts by two points each with JJ McComas losing the 132-pound championship match to Bixby’s two-time state champion Zach Blankenship, an Oklahoma State signee, by 4-2 decision, and Landyn Sommer falling 3-1 to Bixby’s Jace Roller at 138 pounds.
Thomas won’t be the only freshman at state for Stillwater.
LaDarion Lockett had the most lopsided win of any of the championship matches with a 16-1 technical fall in the third period of the 145-pound final to punch his ticket to state. He improved to 39-1 in his first high school season.
“It feels amazing,” Lockett said. “All the hard work over the past few years is paying off now, and just trying to get it done next weekend.”
Kael Voinovich also came away with a bonus-point win in the championship round, beating Broken Arrow’s Jordan Cullors by 13-5 major decision.
Stillwater had two of only three bonus-point victories from the championship round, while on the wrong end of the other. Cameron Johnson lost to Bixby’s Jersey Robb, another OSU signee, by 11-3 major decision at 195 pounds.
Prior to Johnson’s loss, Stillwater also suffered a defeat at 170 pounds with senior Gatlin Wilson falling in overtime to Owasso’s Braxton Bacon by 4-3 decision.
The last finals match for Stillwater also went to extra time with senior Dax Hughes getting a nearfall from the top position in the first 30-second overtime to get a 4-1 victory over Broken Arrow’s Elijah Hynes.
There is a health concern for Stillwater coming out of the regional, though.
Angelo Ferrari was unable to wrestle his 160-pound finals match against Owasso’s Jordan Williams in what was to be a battle of two unbeaten wrestlers. Ferrari was dinged up late in his semifinal match Friday night and it apparently was enough to keep him out of Saturday’s championship.
“We’ll take a look at it, he’ll be day-to-day,” Kyle said. “Obviously we hope there’s a chance to get him back by Friday, so we’ll just have to take that day by day and trust our staff and hopefully he’ll come around. So we’ll just see.”
CLASS 6A EAST REGIONAL RESULTS
Team scores – 1. Stillwater 302.5, 2. Bixby 228, 3. Broken Arrow 216, 4. Owasso 164.5, 5. Ponca City 151, 6. Sand Springs 134, 7. Moore 93, 8. Deer Creek 65, 9. Enid 62, 10. Union 52, 11. Bartlesville 49.5, 12. Tahlequah 38. 13. Putnam City North 37, 14. Jenks 34, 15. Muskogee 26.
Stillwater results
Consolation quarterfinals
182 – Garhett Reese fall Ethan White, Sand Springs, 2:49
Consolation semifinals
106 – Aydan Thomas fall Jacob Caviness, Tahlequah, 2:51
113 – Gabe Fontanez dec. Jimmy Swenson, Ponca City, 8-2
182 – Hank Puckett, Bixby dec. Reese, 4-2
285 – Carson Cottrill dec. Jacob Brammer, Broken Arrow, 5-2
Fifth-place matches
182 – Michael Cook, Broken Arrow dec. Reese, 7-5
Third-place matches
106 – Thomas major dec. Bryson Humphries, Owasso, 9-0
113 – Fontanez dec. Jaxon Humphries, Owasso, 5-1
285 – Cottrill dec. Jax Rumsey, Moore, 3-0
Championship matches
120 – Sam Smith dec. Parker Witcraft, Broken Arrow, 4-2
126 – Cael Hughes medical forfeit Clay Giddens-Buttram, Bixby
132 – Zach Blankeship, Bixby dec. JJ McComas, 4-2
138 – Jace Roller, Bixby dec. Landyn Sommer, 3-1
145 – LaDarion Lockett, Stillwater tech. fall Mitchell Smith, Sand Springs, 16-1
152 – Kael Voinovich major dec. Jordan Cullors, Broken Arrow, 13-5
160 – Jordan Williams, Owasso medical forfeit Angelo Ferrari
170 – Braxton Bacon, Owasso tiebreaker one Gatlin Wilson, 4-3
195 – Jersey Robb, Bixby major dec. Cameron Johnson, 11-3
220 – Dax Hughes tiebreaker one Elijah Hynes, Broken Arrow, 4-1
