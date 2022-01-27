Stillwater High wrestling’s pin chain made the rounds Thursday night as the the Pioneers steamrolled Sand Springs on Senior Night.
The Pioneers piled up nine pins over the 14 matches to close on their home dual scheduled with a 68-6 stomping of the Sandites.
The first pin of the dual came from defending state champion Sam Smith at 120 pounds.
Smith, the son of Cowboy wrestling coach John Smith and younger brother of three-time state champion Joseph Smith, needed just over a minute to pin his opponent.
“I saw the low single leg and I just shoot what I see at the beginning of the match – depending on how the guy’s wrestling,” Smith said. “But I saw the single and got it, got back points and I was gonna cut him instead of riding on top, but I got the chicken wing and felt the half.”
However, he knew he wasn’t going to be holding onto the chain for too long.
He promptly took it off to change and never had a chance to put it back on as two-time defending state champion Cael Hughes nearly matched the amount of time needed by Smith to get a pin of his own at 126 pounds.
And as Hughes walked off the mat, it was his older brother – senior Dax Hughes – that draped the chain with the large Superman-like logo around Cael’s neck.
“I appreciate him always having my back,” Cael – an Oklahoma State commit – said of his brother. “We’re always in the room together working and it’s been awesome having him on the same team as me.”
But he would get a chance to return the favor to his brother later in the dual.
But before then, the Pioneers kept picking up the pins.
Defending state champion JJ McComas took just over a minute to get a fall at 132 pounds, which was followed by a third-period pin by Landyn Sommer at 138 pounds.
A pair of Pioneers with brothers in the Oklahoma State wrestling program were the next Stillwater wrestlers to pick up pins.
Kael Voinovich (152 pounds) and Angelo Ferrari (160) each pinned their opponents in the second period.
The fastest fall of the night came at 182 pounds with Garrett Reese needing just 35 seconds to pin his opponent.
That set the stage for Dax, who recently had been asked to move up to 195 pounds due to injuries after qualifying for state last year at 170 pounds.
After nearly getting a fall in the second frame, he capped off his final dual inside Pioneer Fieldhouse with a third-period pin.
“This was super satisfying,” Dax said. “it’s good to know I finished off the year with a win in my hometown.”
He wasn’t the only senior to end their home dual career in such a fashion, though.
Heavyweight Carson Cottrill close out the dual with Stillwater’s ninth fall by pinning his opponent in the second period.
Though it was a blowout victory for the Pioneers, there was still an opportunity for a teaching moment for the coaching staff.
Three other wins for Stillwater in the dual left team points on the mat.
In those trio of victories, the Pioneers were within three points or less of getting an extra point for the team score – which could prove pivotal in against tougher opponents in the postseason, starting with dual state in two weeks.
“The most important thing we learn from these kinds of duals is that you need to fight for points for your team,” Cael said. “It’s not real important here if you get those bonus points, but when we’re dualing those other teams that have potential, we need to go out and put as many points on the board as we can – get those bonus points and fight for our team.”
In opening the dual at 106 pounds, Aydan Thomas just missed a technical fall, winning by a 19-7 major decision. That was followed by senior Gabe Fontanez at 113 pounds narrowly missing a major decision himself, instead getting a 9-2 decision. And at 145 pounds, LaDarion Lockett came up short of a tech fall with his 16-4 major decision.
The lone victory for Stillwater that did not earn a bonus point was a hard-fought match at 170 pounds with senior Gatling Wilson winning a 3-0 decision – getting a two-point nearfall from the top position in the third period to make it a little more comfortable for him.
Stillwater will next be on the mat Tuesday with a road dual at Enid as its final tune-up before dual state – which will be held at the Stride Bank Center in Enid on Feb. 11-12.
“We’re kind of fine-tuning a couple of individuals still,” Stillwater coach Ethan Kyle said. “… They’re wrestling in the positions that we know they’re going to wrestle in, they’re almost there – like some of those almost two counts on our turns. There’s just a lot of small things that we can still tighten down and clean up.”
STILLWATER 68, SAND SPRINGS 6
106 – Aydan Thomas, Stillwater major dec. David Ritchey, 19-7 (4-0)
113 – Gabe Fontanez, Stillwater dec. Colt Hood, 9-2 (7-0)
120 – Sam Smith, Stillwater fall Logan Childer, 1:06 (13-0)
126 – Cael Hughes, Stillwater fall Jayden Pait, 1:08 (19-0)
132 – JJ McComas, Stillwater fall Shane Wolf, 1:05 (25-0)
138 – Landyn Sommer, Stillwater fall Jaxon Trotter, 5:25 (31-0)
145 – LaDarion Lockett, Stillwater major dec. Mitchell Smith, 16-4 (35-0)
152 – Kael Voinovich, Stillwater fall Ethan Norton, 3:46 (41-0)
160 – Angelo Ferrari, Stillwater fall Carter Goodman, 3:37 (47-0)
170 – Gatlin Wilson, Stillwater dec. Ethan White, 3-0 (50-0)
182 – Garrett Reese, Stillwater fall Keagan Gillmon, :35 (56-0)
195 – Dax Hughes, Stillwater fall Brooks Dudley, 4:52 (62-0)
220 – Mason Harris, Sand Springs fall Silas Camp, 3:32 (62-6)
285 – Carson Cottrill, Stillwater fall Cash Lucas, 3:02 (68-6)
