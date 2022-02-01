Zone defense made the difference.
Kendra Kilpatrick, the Stillwater High girls’ basketball coach, said she anticipated Moore playing zone against her team. She told the Lady Pioneers what to expect, and they worked on facing zone schemes in practice.
But when the Lady Lions put their plan into action after halftime, Stillwater couldn’t answer.
Moore defeated Stillwater, 59-42, on Tuesday night in Pioneer Fieldhouse, and the Lady Lions’ second-half zone defense was the Lady Pioneers’ Achilles’ heel.
"Whenever they changed to a zone defense in the second half, it should not have thrown us off," Kilpatrick said.
The game was closer in the first half. At halftime, Moore led 34-25, but freshman guard Janiyah Williams had already racked up 20 points to keep Stillwater in the game. Whether she splashed a 3-pointer through the hoop or drove into the paint for a layup, Williams rarely missed.
A comeback was within reach for the Lady Pioneers (8-10).
Then the Lady Lions (11-6) settled into their zone formation, and Stillwater managed only eight points in the third quarter.
Moore continually forced turnovers, and Kilpatrick also mentioned shot selection as a second-half issue for the Lady Pioneers.
She said she noticed the Lady Pioneers' impatience, which meant they were hastily attempting contested shots instead of distributing the ball to teammates. Kilpatrick added that she recognizes Williams can't take every shot, but her second-half impact was limited because of this rushed offensive style.
“We'd come down and shoot it off the first pass when Janiyah has 20 points in the first half and she doesn't even get a touch before we're shooting a not very good shot," Kilpatrick said.
Williams finished with a game-high 21 points after making a fourth-quarter free throw. The Lady Lions forced her into some tough second-half shots, adjusting after she cruised to her double-digit performance before halftime. Aspen Clarkson added five points as Stillwater’s second-leading scorer.
Point guard Albony Bryles powered Moore’s offense with a team-high 17 points, and forward Kayla Jones added 16.
As the Lady Pioneers endured an offensive lull, Jones increased the Lady Lions’ momentum with eight of their 13 points in the third quarter, controlling the game in the paint. Kilpatrick complimented senior guard Jayden Mason's defensive pressure on the perimeter but said the Lady Pioneers' post defense could have been stronger.
Next, Stillwater looks to bounce back in its last home game of the regular season against Deer Creek at 6 p.m. Friday.
MOORE 59, STILLWATER 42
MHS 15 19 13 12 – 59
SHS 11 14 8 9 – 42
Individual Scoring
MHS – Bryles 17, Jones 16, Bills 10, Jaques 9, Chibiyty 5, McDougal 2.
SHS – Williams 21, Clarkson 5, Martin 4, Mason 4, McFadden 4, Harland 4.
