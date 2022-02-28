OKLAHOMA CITY – Angelo Ferrari had to go through a few hoops to even get onto the mat for this weekend’s state wrestling championships.
The Stillwater High sophomore had suffered an injury in the regional semifinals and did not weigh in the final day of regionals while dealing with the injury.
So not only would he need to be cleared medically, but he’d have to get clearance from the OSSAA to compete for having failed to weigh in at the regional.
By Thursday, he had cleared both. And by Saturday night, he was named the Outstanding Wrestler of Class 6A.
“My mindset in the final was to attack and keep my positions – stay where I’m good and not where he’s good,” Ferrari said. “He’s fast. I wrestled him all summer, so I know he’s fast, he’s quick.”
While getting to state was daunting enough, Ferrari still had to wrestle in one of the toughest weight classes in 6A.
It was the only weight in the classification that boasted a three-time state champion – Owasso’s Jordan Williams, who was supposed to have been Ferrari’s opponent at the regional finals.
Williams – an Oklahoma State signee – was looking to become the 45th wrestle to ever win four state titles in the state of Oklahoma, and cap off an undefeated season.
Ferrari was looking to finish with his hand raised in the state finals after falling short of it as a freshman.
It wasn’t an easy match for either wrestler.
There was no offense by the talented wrestlers and eventually it came to overtime to decide the 160-pound champion.
Again, there was no offense in the sudden victory portion and suddenly it would come down to who could escape within 30 seconds.
Based on the second and third periods, it was going to be promising for Ferrari.
Williams had elected to allow Ferrari up to start at the neutral position when the Stillwater sophomore elected the down position in the second. And Ferrari rode Williams for 21 seconds to start the third.
So in overtime, with Ferrari taking the down position first, he needed just four seconds to get clear of Williams. When the roles were reversed, Ferrari was able to go nine seconds longer than his previous ride – keeping Williams on the mat for the full 30 seconds to secure the state title.
There was a bit of drama near the end, though, with action taking them off the edge of the mat with a second remaining. So the Stillwater sophomore still had to hold on for one last escape attempt on the reset.
“It felt good. I didn’t want to give up that last point with one second remaining,” Ferrari said.
Stopping a wrestler’s chance at being a part of the state’s history wasn’t his only accomplishment over the weekend. In the semifinals, he also beat Mustang’s John Wiley –a two-time Fargo Nationals champion and a University of Oklahoma signee. With those marquee wins, Ferrari was voted the Outstanding Wrestler in Class 6A by the coaches.
“After Angelo ended up being a runner-up as a freshman, people wouldn’t believe the work that he does,” Stillwater coach Ethan Kyle said. “It’s hard to understand how dedicated you can be to something, but you don’t do something like beat Jordan Williams – who is a once-in-a-lifetime talent.
“He just stood in front of him and beat him. Kudos to him and the work is just undeniable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.