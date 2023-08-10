There were 1.2 seconds left on the clock when LaDarion Lockett realized what was merely moments away. He had spent the 10 seconds prior to that – and the better part of the two rounds leading up to then, really – in control of Iran’s Seyedabolfazl Hosseini.
Then Lockett, who started his junior year at Stillwater High on Thursday, turned and bellowed toward the crowd. After dropping to his knees and eventually peeling himself off the mat, he made his way back toward the middle and had his hand raised.
“It was a relief. A lot of hard work went into it,” Lockett told News Press. “I don’t have to worry about it anymore. We worked so hard for that this summer. When that last buzzer went off, it was just, like, the best feeling in the world.”
That wasn’t just any other win for Lockett – “Dee,” most people call him. That was perhaps the win, one that secured a 4-1 victory over Hosseini, and one that secured a gold medal in the 71 kg weight class at the U17 World Championships in Istanbul, Turkey.
Lockett trailed 1-0 at the end of the first of three periods, actually. He followed that with a pair of second-round takedowns before successfully fending off Hosseini for the entirety of the third.
“My whole game plan was getting him tired and wear him out,” Lockett said. “When I went to break and was down, I wasn’t too worried. I knew he was getting tired and I was going to be able to score soon.”
That bout was the closest anybody got to upending Lockett, who embodied every bit of the word dominant during his trip overseas. He finished the weekend unblemished, paving his way to the top of the podium with three technical falls and a pair of decisions, including his 3-point win in the finals.
Lockett didn’t just bulldoze through the early rounds, either. The dominance stuck around for a while.
He notched a 10-0 victory in the semifinals, besting 2021 Asian U17 Championships runner-up Narender out of India. It only took 52 seconds.
“We had super high expectations,” Stillwater wrestling coach Ethan Kyle said, “and then just watching it, it was so fulfilling to watch him be himself and wrestle as close as possible to his highest capabilities. It was really enjoyable.”
None of it would’ve been possible, Lockett said, if it weren’t for his training. It was grueling. It was demanding. He proved all of it was worth it.
It took sacrifice. Lockett usually looks forward to wrestling at Fargo Nationals every summer, but that changed when he showed out at the U17 world team trials back toward the end of April and early parts of May.
After officially making the team, Lockett took three days off before getting back to work.
“I was making sure I was doing everything right,” Lockett said. “My conditioning was good. My technique was good. My strategy was good. My coaches were good. Everything was just lined up perfect.”
Lockett wasn’t able to explore Istanbul as much as others might’ve. That’s fine with him, though. If there’s a price to pay for winning a world championship, he’s fine with coughing up the blood, sweat and tears.
He didn’t just leave all of that behind. A celebration awaited him back in Stillwater. On Monday night, there was a crowd lining the streets near his house to welcome him home. Per this reporter’s count, a photo shared courtesy of the Cowboy Wrestling Club, a youth program in Stillwater, featured more than 50 people there to celebrate.
That group, the CWC wrote, was only a fraction of the support.
“That was crazy. There were so many people at my house. It was wild,” Lockett said. “I had no idea what to think. So many people were trying to talk to me at once – pictures and autographs. Man, it was just crazy.”
Ovations like those don’t come very often. Not in a wrestling town as storied as this one, which is home to the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and one of the top programs in NCAA history.
“When you’re setting yourself apart from anybody else in history in this town, you’re really doing something,” said Kyle, a former Oklahoma State wrestler. “It’s a huge accomplishment for Dee. We had a quick banner printed up, and it’s gonna hang on the wall. Nobody’s taking this away, this is an outstanding accomplishment that will stand for a long time.”
Lockett, a member of the 2022-23 News Press All-Area Wrestling Team, won’t take too much time off before getting ready for the 2023-24 season, his third with the Pioneers. First, as the No. 6 wrestler in the Class of 2025, he’ll carry out the next stages of his recruiting process.
His list was narrowed down to seven schools – Arizona State, Cornell, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota and Oklahoma State – at the end of June. That seems to still be the case, though an increase in interest was evident through a pair of in-home visits this week from Nebraska and Iowa State.
A gold medal isn’t going to stop him now. He won’t let it. After finishing with one loss in each of his first two seasons, regardless if they ended with back-to-back state titles, Lockett wants to go unbeaten – and then some.
“I wanna become an Ironman champion, again, a state champion, a Super 32 champion,” he said, “and finish my goal of going undefeated in a season. I still haven’t done that yet.”
