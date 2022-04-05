When Gage Gundy stepped up to the plate for the second time in the fourth inning, the Stillwater High baseball team had no outs.
Everyone in the lineup managed to secure a spot on base. Gundy, a junior first baseman, led off with a single to center field, and when the Pioneers rolled through their batting order to give him another chance, he ramped up his power. With Ethan Holliday on second base, Gundy’s home run gave Stillwater its final two RBIs against Tahlequah, putting an exclamation point on a fourth-inning scoring frenzy.
The Pioneers run-ruled the Tigers, 16-1, Tuesday night at Couch Park. The game ended in the top of the fifth inning, when center fielder Landon Littau reached up and snagged a fly ball for the third out. The defense sealed the win, but the Pioneers’ high-powered offense provided plenty of security heading into the fifth.
In the fourth inning, Stillwater (15-6, 6-1 in district) added 10 runs.
Although explosive offense is a defining trait of the Pioneers, this level of production is rare. Gundy and senior shortstop Jackson Holliday said they don’t think their team has had another 10-run inning this season.
“We’re pretty aggressive,” coach Jimmy Harris said. “When the offense is rolling, it’s pretty good, so that part of it’s fun. The guys played well today.”
Gundy’s fourth-inning home run not only extended Stillwater’s lead, but also kept him in his ongoing home-run competition with Jackson Holliday – currently, Holliday leads 9-7.
“When you’re trying to beat somebody that’s this good, it’s going to make you better,” Gundy said.
Gundy, who went 3 for 3 at the plate with two stolen bases, gave the Pioneers the only home run they needed against the Tigers.
Throughout the fourth inning, they steadily seized opportunities and capitalized on Tahlequah’s blunders, working their way around the bases. A defensive miscue allowed Gundy to score the first run of the fourth inning, extending Stillwater’s lead to 7-1.
After Bennet Vaughan and Isaac Szlichta hit back-to-back doubles that produced a combined three runs, the Pioneers loaded the bases for Jackson Holliday. Szlichta waited on third, while Ty Wilson and Parker Jeffery had both been hit by pitches to reach base.
The Tigers made a pitching change, but they couldn’t stop the damage.
Jackson Holliday smacked the ball to left field, where it was dropped as Isaac Szlichta bolted toward home plate to push Stillwater’s lead to 11-1. Then freshman pitcher/infielder Ethan Holliday knocked a three-RBI double to right field, and Gundy followed with his two-RBI homer.
Before pumping energy into the Pioneers’ offense, Ethan Holliday laid the defensive foundation. Holliday, Stillwater’s winning pitcher, said he hadn’t thrown much this season. He spent more time pitching when he was younger, but about two years ago, an arm injury forced him to adapt to other roles.
On Tuesday, he fielded the mound and third base.
“I was excited,” Holliday said. “But it was a little nerve-racking because I haven’t pitched in a long time like that.”
As the starter, Holliday struck out three while giving up two hits and only one run, Jack Vance’s solo shot to right field. In the third inning, Blake Aziere took over on the mound while Holliday shifted to third.
The Pioneers are careful not to overwork Holliday as he adjusts to pitching again. Harris said Holliday played well, and going forward, his role on the mound will likely continue to be limited to one or two innings with about 37 or 38 pitches.
Next, the Pioneers face Tahlequah again at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the road. In a new location, Harris strives for his team to maintain its steady approach against the Tigers.
“I want to do what we’re doing,” Harris said. “...We just got to stay locked in on what the task is, and if we do that, they’re going to be fine.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.