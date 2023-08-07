The Stillwater High football program has officially kicked off its Class 6A-II title defense.
After a whirlwind of change between December and the first practice on Monday morning, Chad Cawood – the Pioneers’ newly hired head coach after previously serving as the offensive coordinator – knows how important this preseason is for his squad.
That’s why they went straight to work.
“It was great to be back out here,” Cawood said. “The veterans did a good job in holding up their end and what they’re supposed to do. We’ve got some new faces in some new spots, and those guys did a good job. They’ve been working hard.”
The Pioneers’ offense will have a similar, yet different look than a season ago, when they went undefeated to capture the program’s first state title since 1967.
Cawood, the offensive coordinator since 2016, is still planning to call plays through the recent promotion. But there’s a new quarterback, a former starter returning to where he was after injury and an offensive line that’ll be without four starters from 2022.
All of those things have made this offseason – and will make these early season practices – more crucial than ever. It takes time for these things to come together.
“It was a good first day, but we’ve gotta build on it,” Cawood said. “We’ve gotta be better tomorrow, but that’s a good first day.”
Without a clear-cut starter leading the offense quite yet, and with the two primary options – sophomore Conner Quintero and junior Parker Edwards – being rather inexperienced at the varsity level, it’d be hard to imagine SHS doesn’t feature a heavy dose of the run game.
That’s been the case as of late, anyways, regardless of who the quarterback has been.
The Pioneers rushed for nearly 3,000 yards last fall, and a star-studded offensive line had a lot to do with that. Two of those guys, Jakobe Sanders and Jude Ropp, are down the street at Oklahoma State. Nolan Lantz, a senior, is the lone returner.
“Obviously, we got a really good one back,” Cawood said of Lantz, who recently received offers from Southwestern Oklahoma State and Southern Virginia. “Then we got some other guys that are working in up there. A couple other seniors, they’re competing for some jobs.”
Those guys will be blocking for a backfield expected to be led by Holden Thompson, a senior who’s looking to bounce back from being sidelined for most of 2022.
He was Stillwater’s starting running back as a sophomore in 2021. Then he tore his ACL, forcing him to miss the first eight games of 2022.
“I pushed through that, did the physical therapy like crazy and came back for playoffs,” Thompson said.
Now, with him and his twin brother, Heston, preparing for their farewell tours, Holden is ready to return to the same dominant back he once was.
“It’s my comeback season, for sure,” Holden said. “I’m just gonna help my team as much as possible to win another state championship.”
When it comes to those quarterbacks, Cawood hasn’t decided on the guy yet. One hasn’t evidently leapfrogged the other thus far.
Both Quintero and Edwards are competing to fill a void left by Gage Gundy, a dual-threat gunslinger who used the 2022 campaign to throw for 30 touchdowns with one interception while completing 68% of his attempts. He also rushed for 575 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Cawood had a chance to watch both of them have a fair shake at a national 7-on-7 tournament in mid-July in Hoover, Alabama. They’ll have the same opportunity starting now, though Cawood hasn’t figured out when that might be.
“We’re rotating those guys. Obviously, we’ve gotta make some decisions in the next week or two, but it’s one of those things where we’re not ready to make any decisions until we get pads on and people running at them,” Cawood said. “They’re doing a good job. They work hard, they compete, and they do a good job of studying the system.”
Monday might’ve marked the first day of a new season, but it won’t be long before the Pioneers step under the lights.
Stillwater will travel to face Union in a scrimmage Aug. 17, and 2023 will start eight days later with a season-opening trip to play Greenwood (Arkansas).
“It is crazy. We’ve got a week of practice with no pads on, basically, then we go scrimmage Union,” Cawood said. “It’s here. There’s no time to worry about anything else than getting better every day and working.”
