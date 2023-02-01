Garhett Reese has grown accustomed to having success.
A defensive back on the Stillwater High football team, Reese finished his time as a Pioneer with just three losses. He was a large piece of Stillwater’s undefeated season this past fall, a title run that delivered the program its first Gold Ball since 1967.
And he’s hoping to carry all of that onward, committing to and signing his Letter of Intent with the University of Nebraska-Kearney on Wednesday afternoon as part of National Signing Day.
“It’s just a dream come true to play here, win a state championship and now get to play some college ball,” Reese said.
Reese played a crucial role in the Pioneers secondary taking the air out of the ball in 2022. This past season, Stillwater limited opposing offenses to 141 yards passing throughout the undefeated campaign.
He was an anomaly when it comes to most defensive backs, compiling 100 total tackles to go along with a team-best six interceptions. That, Barnard said, isn’t something that come around too often.
“I’ve been here for 12 years, been coaching for 25, I think, and I’ve never had a player with 100 tackles and six interceptions,” Barnard said. “That’s pretty amazing. What he meant to us on the field, in our language and the way we talk around here, he’s an eraser. When the ball got to Garhett, they were down.”
Reese was at his best when it mattered the most, too.
He came alive in the postseason, snagging four interceptions during the Pioneers’ three playoff games.
“It just has to be done,” Reese said. “It’s win or go home, and I had to do what had to be done.”
He didn’t wait long to set the tone, either. After Stillwater’s first-round bye, Reese had three interceptions during a 56-7 throttling of Bartlesville in the quarterfinals. He followed that with a game-sealing interception on a desperation pass as time expired to secure the win over Deer Creek in the semifinals.
Reese didn’t intercept Choctaw quarterback Steele Wasel in the Class 6A-II title game, but that didn’t matter. He still found a way to be disruptive with eight tackles, including a team-best pair of tackles for loss.
“It’s impressive. I think it’s obviously a testament to his ability, for sure, but also the way he learns,” Barnard said. “I’ve watched as (defensive coordinator) Coach Holley is talking to him about what we’re seeing and who we’re facing – and understanding of not only being able to do his job but also knowing kind of the right place to be.
“There’s a little bit of that at times that somebody might say is luck or whatever. But we also say that you kind of create your own luck a lot of the time.”
Reese wants to have an immediate impact at UNK. The Lopers have contended in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA), arguably the toughest conference for Division II athletics, for the past few years behind a disciplined defense and explosive offense.
UNK made it to the second round of the Division II postseason in 2021, finishing second in the MIAA, and finishing the year with a final record of 10-3. The Lopers narrowly missed the cut this past fall, finishing tied for third in their league behind two teams that made it in.
“Hopefully, I’ll be able to do the same thing,” Reese said, talking about what he’d like to accomplish in Kearney. “Maybe a few more interceptions.”
Before Reese could put pen to paper and make his commitment official, he was brought to the front of a room that featured the teammates he’s fought alongside for the past few seasons. Barnard and Holley wanted to commend him for everything he’s contributed to the program, and that’s exactly what they did.
Holley couldn’t stop raving about what a great defender Reese was on a defense full of them. But he wanted to make sure everyone in the room knew the example that Reese had just set. He doesn’t have to go to a big-time Division I program to make a difference, Holley said, and any opportunity to continue playing football doesn’t come easy.
“It means a lot,” Reese said of Barnard’s and Holley’s remarks. “They’ve helped out through my whole high school career. They’ve gotten me to where I am today.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics, Stillwater High and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.