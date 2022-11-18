Stillwater football defensive back Julius Talley couldn’t wait to play Bartlesville in the Class 6A-II quarterfinals on Friday evening at Pioneer Stadium.
He was motivated by the Pioneers’ 55-7 win over the Bruins in Week 7. He wanted to dominate them again.
“I think it’s gonna be pretty enjoyable knowing that we have a chance to beat them twice,” Talley said on Wednesday afternoon. “We can show them who’s better twice. That’s pretty cool.”
And that’s exactly what the Pioneers did.
Talley and Stillwater’s defense absolutely stymied Bartlesville en route to a 56-0 win, effectively making the Pioneers one of four teams left in the hunt for the Class 6A-II title.
Stillwater outscored Bartlesville 111-7 throughout the two meetings this season.
“I think we were locked in, and we were prepared to play the way we needed to play,” Pioneers coach Tucker Barnard said. “We did what we needed to do and executed well in all three phases, really.”
The Pioneers (11-0) have owned one of the most prolific offenses in the state during the fall, but they hang their hat on the defense each and every week. That was no different against the Bruins (5-7).
Bartlesville’s offense is predicated on a rushing attack led by PJ Wallace. A sophomore running back, Wallace rushed for 84 yards on 32 attempts in the first meeting, a line good enough for 2.6 yards per carry.
Stillwater’s defense thwarted the Wallace’s effort again, too, limiting him to 73 yards on 28 carries for an eerily coincidental 2.6 yards per attempt.
“You can’t really put a price on that,” Barnard said of his defense, which only allowed 146 yards of offense. “They play so fast, and they play so hard and disruptive. There was really no space for Bartlesville to operate tonight, and those guys, defensively, they just kind of pride themselves on that.”
The Bruins couldn’t turn to their passing game, either. Talley and fellow senior defensive back Garhett Reese were all over seemingly every pass attempt from Bartlesville sophomore quarterback Nate Neal.
Talley intercepted Neal in the early minutes of the second quarter, and that was the beginning of a slippery slope for the Bruins quarterback. He was intercepted twice more on the night, with both of them reeled in by Reese.
“It feels pretty good,” Reese said. “I’m pretty happy with the outcome of everything.
“We just carried out our assignments and did what we do: just run through people’s faces, basically.”
The emphasis for Stillwater’s offense was to score often and early. The Pioneers have, at times, been victim of slow starts. That was the case in the first meeting, and Barnard didn’t want it to be the case in the second.
But it appeared that’s exactly what was happening in the game’s opening moments, when the Pioneers went three-and-out on their first drive before the Bruins did the same.
After Bartlesville’s punt was downed on the 1-yard line, and with their backs against the wall, Stillwater’s offense went to work. Senior quarterback Gage Gundy led the Pioneers on a 99-yard scoring drive, one that was capped off with an 11-yard touchdown run from senior running back Noah Roberts.
That was only the beginning for Roberts, who carried the ball 15 times for 127 yards and three scores. It marked his seventh multiscore game of the season, and now he’s used his farewell tour to rush for 1,399 yards and 26 touchdowns on 190 attempts.
“Man, we started off really fast after the first drive,” Roberts said. “Our O-line did a great job opening up the holes for me, and I was just following those paths and got it done.”
It was the latest example of how dynamic the Pioneers offense can be. Gundy and Roberts have seized control of the unit, making Stillwater’s offense a matchup nightmare.
Gundy was characteristically efficient, going 14 of 22 for 207 yards and three touchdowns to go along with nine carries for 42 yards and a score. He, Roberts and the rest of the offense has been able to move the ball and score at will this fall, and that resulted in more than 459 yards against Bartlesville.
“We have good running backs, a good O-line, good receivers and other skill guys,” Roberts said. “All that just works with a good quarterback – a really good quarterback.”
Friday night marked the final time that Roberts, along with the rest of the seniors, would get to play in front of the home crowd.
After defending Pioneer Stadium to the tune of a 19-1 home record in the regular season, this year’s senior class walked off the field and took a short walk into their own locker room for one last time in the aftermath of the 56-point triumph.
Stillwater can now turn its attention to a semifinals matchup with Deer Creek, which became one of four teams remaining with a 45-6 win over Booker T. Washington in the quarterfinals. It’ll be a rematch of last year’s Week 4 meeting between the two programs, which the Pioneers on 35-28 in overtime.
“It’s gonna be a good game,” Roberts said. “They’re a really good football team, and we’re gonna just try to play our best game. It’s gonna be a fun one.”
“Man, that’s good semifinal football right there,” Barnard said. “I’m excited about it. It’ll be a lot of fun.”
