When Stillwater’s first game started in the morning, senior quarterback Gage Gundy had already been awake for four hours, ready for the six matchups ahead.
The Stillwater High football team faced its opening opponent, Del City, at 9:30 a.m. Between short, action-packed games, Gundy and the Pioneers stopped at their team’s tents for rest and hydration. Resembling a tailgating setup, the arrangement of shade-covered spots outside Norman North’s fields offered refuge as temperatures climbed into the 90s.
Gundy reenergized with water and a Rice Krispies treat. Then he warmed up his arm, returned to the turf and faced a different defense.
It was a grueling routine, and each game required quick thinking, lasting 20 minutes. For the Pioneers and many other high school teams across the state, this is a key component of summer football. Stillwater won its second straight 7-on-7 Skordle Showdown on June 18, defeating host Norman North in the western large school division.
With no tackling and an emphasis on passing, summer 7-on-7 football has gained popularity as a scoring-heavy, condensed twist on the traditional game. Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard uses this format to show his team how every moment counts, instilling that mentality before fall camp.
“There’s a lot of times that it will just be maybe, we might score every time we get the ball but one, and you may lose the game if you don’t score that time,” Barnard said. “… Usually they’re just that close, so it’s good for us in talking with the players about, ‘You gotta play every play like it’s the most important play.’ And then as you go on throughout the day, it kind of turns into a little bit of an endurance situation.”
It retains many of the fundamentals of Friday night football – a quarterback connects with receivers; the goal is to reach an opponent’s end zone – but other familiar aspects are absent.
Teams compete without linemen. They don’t punt. A chain crew is unnecessary because first-down markers are fixed. The ball starts at the 40-yardline – meaning two games can occur simultaneously on one field – with first downs at the 25- and 10-yardlines.
Despite the differences, Barnard said the Pioneers don't usually use a strategy that isn't in their fall playbook. Although Stillwater’s in-season offense revolves around the run game, the intermediate drop-back passes from 7-on-7 football come in handy during crunch-time situations, such as the double-overtime victory against Deer Creek last fall.
“I would definitely say it helps knowing and getting to run these plays all summer long,” Gundy said. “Otherwise, we’d go into the season and probably just run them in practice a few times and not get very many reps at them.”
Running backs also gain experience in 7-on-7 football, but they aren’t taking handoffs because everything revolves around passing plays. Senior Noah Roberts said he splits time between running back and slot receiver in 7-on-7 schemes, and he primarily played running back during the Skordle tournament.
Roberts said 7-on-7 football not only allows his team to learn the playbook, but also fosters communication and camaraderie. The Pioneers had to rely on those qualities after a surprise loss to Edmond North.
Stillwater started the Showdown with a victory against Del City, but the Huskies provided a wake-up call.
“It kind of just changed our mindset around,” Roberts said. “Like, ‘We really gotta take every game seriously.’”
The Pioneers won all four matchups that followed, staying locked in on their quest to repeat as champions.
They didn’t regard those games as casual, just-for-fun summer activities. Barnard said the coaches are as competitive in 7-on-7 football as they are in the fall, and that energy translates to the players.
“I just think they get better repetitions when there’s something on the line, when they’re really having to compete and they’re having to work hard, they’re doing it against other good players,” Barnard said. “It’s just a confidence boost.”
The rise of 7-on-7 football has elicited various opinions and approaches from coaches nationwide. Some programs use it as a way to spotlight college prospects, but that isn’t Barnard’s intention – he said he noticed recruiters at team camp but didn’t know if any attended the Skordle tournament.
Instead, Barnard treats 7-on-7 games as a way to build pieces that fit into Stillwater’s offense.
“For us, it has a direct correlation,” Barnard said. “... Some of these teams, like if you’re a wing-T team or an option team or something like that, it doesn’t really fit into their offensive scheme as much.”
With the compatibility between Stillwater’s summer strategies and fall schemes, Barnard said he loves 7-on-7 football. The Pioneers will continue competition July 14 and 15 in Springdale, Arkansas.
This summer, the focus on passing plays is especially significant as Stillwater’s receiving corps undergoes changes. Ty Smithton and Mason Butler graduated, leaving gaps in the lineup while junior Heston Thompson prepares to maintain his active role.
The summer experience is also meaningful to Stillwater’s QB1. Heading into his senior year, Gundy said he is focused on scoring more, and guiding his team through six 7-on-7 games in one day showed him ways to make that happen.
“It’s just good to get the reps and get everybody out there and seeing different defenses in different situations,” Gundy said. “It’s also really good to get in shape. It’s a lot of running for the wideouts and defense. I would say it’s good to prepare just to get everybody’s minds ready for the first game.”
