Chelsea Alexander has learned how to brave the startlingly cold waters of the Polar Plunge.
Alexander, a fifth-year outfielder on the Oklahoma State softball team, has been attending the Special Olympics benefit event for about a decade. She’s even participated in the Super Plunge, which involves plummeting into chilly water once every hour over a 24-hour span.
Darren Shrum, the husband of OSU president Dr. Kayse Shrum, is a Polar Plunge rookie, so Alexander is preparing him as well as she can.
“Don’t think it’s going to be warm,” Alexander said. “It’s going to be cold. And who knows what the weather (will be), there’s no telling. Maybe it’s going to be a warm day, you’ll get lucky, but we’ll make the water cold for sure.”
Alexander collaborated with First Cowboy Shrum to create the Chilly Cowboy, a Polar Plunge-like Special Olympics fundraiser with an OSU twist. Spectators can gather at noon Monday at the Student Union Plaza to watch members of the OSU community make a splash into icy water. If a Cowboy or Cowgirl team raises at least $500 to go toward the local Special Olympics, then members of that OSU program will take the plunge.
If all donations combine to surpass $5,000, then it’s Darren Shrum and athletic director Chad Weiberg’s turn in the dunk tank. With more than $10,000, football coach Mike Gundy, men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton and President Shrum would join in.
As of Thursday night, donations added up to $9,336. This means Darren Shrum will have to take the jump, and the coaches are bracing themselves, too.
“They just all got on board with it,” Shrum said.
When Alexander had the idea for the event and talked to Shrum about it, she wanted to ensure it would benefit local Special Olympics athletes. Alexander’s family background makes her especially passionate about supporting people who have special needs. Caden, her 12-year-old brother, has Down syndrome.
Caden doesn’t compete in the Special Olympics. Instead, he likes to show mini Hereford cattle, Alexander said. As agriculture-based organizations such as 4-H provide settings for Caden to thrive and embrace his passion, the Special Olympics serve that purpose for other individuals.
“When you know somebody with a disability, you hold that close to your heart,” Alexander said. “You just want to help them in any way you can, and you can kind of relate to other people. Although he doesn’t participate (in Special Olympics), it’s really important to me to help these other kids that that is their niche, it is what helps them, and it helps them grow and learn new things and have fun and gives them challenges.
“So giving back to that and those kids that enjoy this, that’s what I want to do.”
Alexander had a mission, but she needed a way to put a plan into action. Luckily, she knew two of OSU’s most influential leaders. The Shrums bonded with Alexander when they attended the softball banquet during her freshman year, and they stayed in touch when Dr. Shrum stepped into her role as president. Recently, during a Bible study at the Shrums’ house, Alexander presented the idea that grew into The Chilly Cowboy.
In about 90 days, Alexander, the Shrums and OSU brought the concept to life.
“It was just one of those things that was natural for us,” Darren Shrum said. “Chelsea had such a true dedication and motivation to get this done, not just because it’s her last year but because it’s something she really believed in and something she wanted to see last forever.”
Although the plunge into cold water is reflected in the event’s name, it isn’t the only component of the Chilly Cowboy. On Saturday, when the Cowboy basketball team faces Texas Tech, an in-person and online auction will benefit the Special Olympics. One of the available items is a Fiesta Bowl helmet featuring Gundy’s autograph.
As word spread about the new fundraiser, members of the OSU Athletics community pooled their strengths to support the cause. Coaches donated items. Aden Kelley, a Cowboy defensive tackle and agriculture student, will host the auction.
“A great kid, and he has auction skills that are crazy,” Shrum said. “And so we’re going to get to see that Saturday … That’s kind of how this all worked, and it’s really been pretty seamless.”
The Chilly Cowboy continues to accept donations at https://www.classy.org/campaign/chilly-cowboy/c386703.
Although Alexander took the initiative to make this happen, she said she doesn’t want the spotlight to be on her. Instead, she is focused on highlighting the Special Olympics community in Stillwater and across Oklahoma. Every individual is unique, and Alexander said different families use different terminology, whether it’s “people with intellectual disabilities” or “people with special needs.”
The Alexanders prefer to say Caden has special needs. They don’t like to limit him, and Alexander said she encourages her brother to step out of his comfort zone, whether that means spending less time on his phone or trying a Cheddar Bay Biscuit and shrimp at Red Lobster instead of his usual hamburger and fries.
If he attends the Chilly Cowboy, there’s a chance he could address the crowd. Caden had some time to speak on the microphone at a softball banquet, and while Alexander advised him to say “Go Pokes,” he took the opportunity to incorporate the phrase in an impromptu speech.
“He has a special way that he can do the same things that we do,” Alexander said. “And so I challenge Caden all the time. … It’s just down to the fact of not expecting that they can’t do something, and you can challenge these kids and help these kids grow in so many ways.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.