Jason Taylor II soared into the air and raised his hands.
He said three of his fingers made contact with the football as it floated toward him, and that was enough for him to create a monumental play, ensuring that Boise State wouldn’t spoil Oklahoma State’s one-point lead. Jonah Dalmas’ field-goal attempt sailed past the left goalpost, keeping the Cowboys in the driver’s seat during the final minutes of a scoreless second half.
Following two short rushing plays, OSU starting quarterback Spencer Sanders capped the victory with a fade to redshirt freshman walk-on Cale Cabbiness, who reached above his defender to secure the ball and maintained control under tight coverage near the sideline.
At the end of an unpredictable showdown on the blue turf, the Cowboys sneaked past the Broncos with a 21-20 win on Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium. With Jaylen Warren’s speed, Taylor’s late heroics and the final reception from Cabbiness, OSU finished its nonconference slate 3-0.
Taylor, a redshirt junior safety, said his hand was numb for “about five minutes” after the block, though the temporary loss of feeling was worth it if he could make a game-saving play. Boise State’s 36-yard field-goal attempt would have been enough to win, but Taylor said no, realizing he had a chance to foil the plan with 2:05 left.
“I saw earlier in the game he kicked it kind of low, and I thought I could have got it if I jumped,” Taylor said. “So this time, (it was) desperation, just jump up there and try to make a play.”
After a quiet third quarter, the tide had nearly turned against OSU about a minute before Taylor’s block. With 3:22 left in the fourth, Boise State linebacker Riley Whimpey pried the ball away from Warren, creating an opportunity for safety JL Skinner to recover it on what initially looked like a scoop-and-score play. The Cowboys were spared when officials reviewed it, as the play was called dead after the fumble recovery.
But OSU couldn’t relax yet. The Cowboys were clinging to their 21-20 lead as Boise State had the ball on OSU’s 41-yardline. Defensive end Brock Martin sacked Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier for a loss of seven yards, but Martin was then called for roughing the passer, gifting a first down to Boise State.
Although the Broncos (1-2) invaded the red zone, OSU held strong on third and nine. After linebacker Devin Harper’s quarterback hurry forced Bachmeier to throw an incompletion, Taylor blocked the field-goal attempt to put the game back in OSU’s hands.
Then the Cowboys turned to Cabbiness for a surprising encore performance. He recorded his first career catch on the 24-yard pass from Sanders, and OSU’s quarterback took a knee in the final seconds.
“We work our fades a lot,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “The play that we had at the end gave our quarterback maximum protection, so I felt like it was a gonna give him the best chance to feel comfortable in the pocket and make a throw.”
Every nonconference opponent has given OSU a scare this season, and Boise State was no different. The Cowboys had to overcome a 20-7 second-quarter deficit, but they managed to do it with an aspect of their offense that had little momentum in previous games.
After struggling to gain yards on the ground against Missouri State and Tulsa, the Cowboys ignited their run game with power from Warren, a redshirt senior transfer from Utah State. Warren finished with 218 yards – 78 more than all Cowboy rushers had against Tulsa – and two touchdowns, averaging 6.8 yards per carry.
Warren put the Cowboys on the board when he made a sudden cut and chugged across the blue turf for a 75-yard touchdown on the opening play of their second drive, cutting Boise State’s lead to 10-7 with 4:59 left in the first quarter. Then he added his second touchdown with 2:10 until halftime, reaching the end zone with a run and hop to narrow the Broncos’ advantage to 20-14.
The Cowboys finally took the lead after linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez stripped the football from Boise State’s George Holani and Devin Harper recovered it to set OSU up at the Broncos’ 41-yardline. The drive ended with Sanders’ 1-yard touchdown rush as he stiff-armed Boise State defender Skinner, allowing him to get a piece of his jersey but avoiding a tackle.
With multiple receivers unavailable because of injuries, the Cowboys still had some troubles on offense. OSU finished with 87 receiving yards and only seven in the first half, and Sanders, who went 6 for 13, threw no passing touchdowns.
In the first half, OSU’s offensive drives constantly stalled with three-and-outs, giving the defense few breaks. It wasn’t easy, but the Cowboys assembled the pieces they needed for a victory in their first road game of the season. Next, OSU starts Big 12 play with a home game against Kansas State at 6 p.m. next Saturday.
“Obviously, we’ve got a long ways to go offensively,” Gundy said. “Personnel-wise, we’ve got to try to come up with some answers to allow ourselves to throw the ball a little better to at least be somewhat balanced, which we’re not right now. But I don’t want to take anything away from what these guys accomplished, coming up here and finding a way to win the football game.”
