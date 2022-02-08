Eddie Lampkin Jr. propelled his 6-foot-11 frame toward the basket and reached up to secure the rebound.
That scene happened repetitively as the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team faced TCU, but his last board was the most critical. After OSU guard Avery Anderson III missed a free throw, freshman center Lampkin grabbed the ball, drew a foul and made two shots at the line to increase the Horned Frogs’ narrow lead in the final minute.
The Cowboys had the chance to seal their second comeback victory against TCU this season, but instead, sweeping the Horned Frogs continued to be an elusive goal for coach Mike Boynton. TCU toppled OSU, 77-73, on Tuesday night in Schollmaier Arena.
Despite falling into a 13-point second-half deficit, the Cowboys mustered the strength to make it a close game. Senior guard Isaac Likekele poured in a season-high 19 points, 17 of which he scored after halftime, and hit a jump shot to cut TCU’s lead to 70-69 with 2:04 left.
But the Horned Frogs leaned on their signature skill to defeat their conference foe. TCU entered the game with a rebound margin of 10, ranking third among all Division I men’s teams, and the Horned Frogs’ ability to crash the glass worked to the detriment of the Cowboys. TCU outrebounded OSU, 37-24, and during the postgame radio show, Likekele pointed to that difference as the major reason for the loss.
“That’s just something that can’t happen,” Likekele said. “Coach put extra emphasis on it, and we didn’t get it done.”
The Horned Frogs’ rebounding success revolved around Lampkin, who finished with 10 points and 12 boards for the fourth double-double of his young college career. With 20 seconds left, Anderson stood at the line and split his free throws, and Lampkin seized the opportunity to grab his final rebound after Anderson’s miss. Lampkin made two foul shots to extend TCU’s lead to 75-71 with 19 seconds left.
Anderson didn’t let the Frogs end the game there. He quickly responded with a layup that trimmed TCU’s advantage to 75-73 with 13 seconds left, but the Horned Frogs made a bold move that rewarded them. Junior guard Damion Baugh tossed the inbounds pass across the length of the court to junior forward Emanuel Miller, who stuffed it through the hoop with 11 seconds left.
“I wasn’t surprised,” Likekele said. “You gotta take chances toward the end of the game, and that’s what we did on our end, and they took a chance on their end. They capitalized.”
Despite missing Mike Miles Jr., TCU’s leading scorer who had to watch from the bench because of a right wrist injury, the Horned Frogs found other ways to produce offense. Redshirt senior forward Chuck O’Bannon Jr. contributed 19 points, shooting 6 for 9 from the field, and Miller added 16.
The Cowboys depended on two double-digit scorers in Anderson, who tallied 14 points, and Likekele. They also had six fewer turnovers than the Horned Frogs did, but that couldn’t compensate for TCU’s rebounding advantage.
Next, OSU returns home to face West Virginia at 1 p.m. Saturday.
