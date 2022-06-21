Justin Campbell knew immediately his favorite part of the Josh Holliday Baseball School.
As Campbell, Oklahoma State pitcher, began a long walk across the O’Brate Stadium outfield under the blazing sun, he pointed to where a throng of seemingly heat-immune kids were running.
The slip and slide.
Staff members secured tarps on the turf practice area and sprayed them with water for maximum slickness. Minutes earlier, 110 campers had been spread out in the baseball facility practicing fundamentals and learning skills from OSU players and coaches from OSU and Stillwater High School.
Now, at the end of the two-day camp, it was time for Campbell to teach them another skill. He peeled off his socks and shirt and flopped his lanky 6-foot-7 frame onto the slide, coasting to the other side.
“It’s awesome that these kids look up to us,” Campbell said. “We’re role models to them, and I hope I make a pretty big impact on them.”
Plenty of joy was going around the camp Tuesday.
Campers hit batting practice in the indoor facility, tracking their estimated ball flight on a TV screen showing what the ball would do in Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox. Whenever a ball was pictured going over the fence, the group cheered collectively.
In a scrimmage on the turf field, a camper made a diving catch to record an out in foul ground and popped up, showing the ball to his team with a large smile on his face.
At a diamond set up in the right field corner of the O’Brate Stadium outfield, a camper hit a pitch over the wall for a home run. The same wall OSU outfielder Jake Thompson, who offered a high five to the camper trotting the bases, needs to clear for a home run.
“It’s fun cause they do all the celebrations, with the bat flips, with the griddying with the (Fernando) Tatis (Jr.) rounding third base,” Campbell said. “It’s awesome watching them come out here and enjoy their time with one another and just getting out and playing baseball. It’s a fun sport like it should be.”
It is the ninth summer Holliday has hosted youth baseball camps. He said it is cool knowing he will one day recruit some of the kids, like he did OSU outfielder Jaxson Crull.
Holliday enjoyed the campers’ youthful enthusiasm.
“You can realize just how innocent and how simple and fun the game is for young kids,” Holliday said. “You want to maintain as many of those elements that these kids have at this age … to where the game is still something they look forward to doing something they find to be fun and enjoyable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.