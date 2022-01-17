Kaden Gfeller had one of the most dominating matches in Sunday’s dual against Columbia, but his most impressive moment may have come in the press conference that followed.
Though he had won by 17-2 technical fall, he also felt responsible for a loss a match prior.
In Carter Young’s first career match against a ranked wrestler, the true freshman 141-pounder looked nothing like the wrestler who was riding a five-match win streak and had been receiving hype from his teammates.
The Stillwater High graduate ranked No. 18 at the weight never managed to land a shot and was rolled 6-1 by a wrestler ranked one spot behind Young.
“I know you’re a true freshman, but I can’t give you a false sense of ‘rah rah’ because you ended your match on your belly. You needed two takedowns in the third and you didn’t even look like you were making an effort to get one,” Cowboy coach John Smith said to the media after Sunday’s dual at Gallagher-Iba Arena. “Great kid, don’t get me wrong, but we got some work to do.”
Smith believed some of it has to do with experience.
Young had just six Division I wrestling matches under his belt, while his opponent – Matt Kazimir – is a senior for Columbia, and has been the starter for the Lions for several years, earning an NCAA bid in the 2020 national championships.
And that’s where Gfeller felt he and his teammates need to take responsibility with Young.
“I need to start making that my responsibility to get him a little tougher,” the redshirt senior 149-pounder said. “… I definitely need to help, but that’s something he needs to work on himself, too, and he will. I have no doubt Carter will be just fine.”
Young’s college career was put into overdrive, and he hasn’t gotten the opportunity to slowly learn along the way like many college athletes.
He showed up on the Stillwater campus a month into the academic year – and several months after other true freshmen joined the program and began their training regiments – since he originally had committed to Northwestern.
But he showed enough in the practice room to earn a spot in the starting lineup, in large part by beating former All-American Dusty Hones in rankings matches prior to the second dual of the season.
“A lot of guys get that year to get into the college room and get beat on, get a lot tougher as the season goes on in that first year, and he hasn’t gotten that,” Gfeller said. “They’ve thrown him out to the wolves first year and he’s just as good as these guys – hell, he’s better. We’ve just got to get him a little tougher.”
The only true freshman in a lineup littered with NCAA qualifiers and All-Americans, Young had won his previous five matches by a combined 59-21 with three major decision (including his past two wins before Sunday’s loss).
And it’s those previous matches that still are in the minds of his teammates.
“Carter is really, really good, man. He can win it all – for sure All-American – but he is that good,” Gfeller said. “I’ve wrestled Nick Lee, I’ve wrestled (Jaydin) Eierman, and he’s just as good as those guys, we’ve just got to get him a little tougher.”
Penn State’s Lee is the top-ranked wrestler at 141 pounds, while Eierman – wrestling for Iowa – is ranked second. However, both of them are seniors, as are the top five wrestlers ranked at the weight by InterMat Wrestling, with only four underclassmen ranked in the top 15 at the weight.
That’s not to say a young wrestler such as Young can’t come out on top in the postseason.
He could even look within his own wrestling room to that fact.
Last season, A.J. Ferrari won the national championship as a true freshman at a weight filled with upperclassmen. And while many remember his remarkable run in the postseason that included a Big 12 Conference championship, he had a moment late in the season that helped spark that journey when he lost a 3-2 decision to the fourth-ranked wrestler at 197 pounds. It would be his only loss of the season.
“You see a lot of true freshmen that struggle but by the end of the year, they’ll be ready for when it really matters. So it’s good for him to go through this right now,” redshirt freshman heavyweight Luke Surber said of Young. “It sucks right now for him, but he’ll look back and this will probably be a turning point in his season.”
