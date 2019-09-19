Tyler Lacy doesn’t like to go back home.
It has nothing to do with his family, though he admits he does have strict parents, but he loves them. He just knows he can’t fail.
Lacy came to Oklahoma State for a reason, and that is what drives the Cowboy redshirt freshman every single day. His family is why he came to OSU, after all.
Lacy has a sister who attended OSU. Even though he loved watching Texas football and his cousin, cornerback and Super Bowl champion Aaron Ross, play in the burnt orange, he decided to go the way of his sister.
“She did have an influence and she really brought me in here,” Lacy said. “Just having somebody up here you already know and the family up here made it all better.”
Saturday, he will get to see his family again for a short time as he goes to Austin, Texas, to play in the stadium he dreamed about as a kid. He has no regrets of the decision he made and though he was lightly recruited by the Longhorns, he feels at home in Stillwater.
“I did because my cousin actually went there, Aaron Ross, and I wanted to be like him but I came here and tried to make my own legacy,” Lacy said.
“… I got recruited by them a little bit. I had plans to go there, but coming up here and experiencing the atmosphere and culture and talking to Coach Gundy, it really changed my mind.”
Lacy, who grew up in the northeast Dallas suburb of Sachse, has done well for the Cowboys in his first year on the field. After fighting to get on the field after sustaining injuries, he has made an impact for the young OSU defensive line.
At 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, he is a force to be reckoned with and is excited for the opportunity to go against heralded Longhorn quarterback Sam Ehlinger, a golden boy who grew up in Austin.
“He likes to run and is a good passer so we have to contain him and knock him off his game,” Lacy said. “…“I feel like if we come out there and play like we have been playing, we can come out there and rock out.”
Lacy is coming off of his best week as he had six tackles against the Golden Hurrican of Tulsa and while he has yet to record a sack this season, he has three hurries on the quarterback.
Lacy said he has had a lot of help from the older guys in the defensive line.
“Just coming out here and trusting the guys, learning what they are doing, especially the older guys like (Cameron Murray) and Brendon (Evers) and trusting Coach (Joe Bob) Clements and just coming out here playing,” Lacy said.
Despite the anonymity of the group going into the season and the somewhat maligned start for the position group, Lacy feels like the defensive line is doing well and getting better each week.
“I grade us high because we came out there and this is our first time playing with each other and we are getting together nice,” Lacy said. “Everybody is listening to each other and encouraging each other to go out there and play harder.”
The defensive line hopes to show that as it goes against the best offensive line it has seen this season. Playing in front of a sellout crowd of more than 100,000 people in Darrell K. Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium, Lacy is ready for his close-up.
There, with the eyes of Texas upon him, he can show his family what he has been working on at school.
“It is going to be a battle, but we are just going to have to come out strong,” Lacy said.
