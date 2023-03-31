Ben Abram took a peek behind him, licked his right hand, wiped it off on the bottom of his jersey, nestled his left cleat onto the rubber, then the right, and let it rip.
A senior pitcher for Oklahoma State baseball, Abram entered Friday night’s matchup with Texas unblemished, sporting a record of 4-0 after 27 innings of action. But Longhorns junior catcher Garret Guillemette changed that.
Facing one out and a runner on second in the bottom of the third, Abram delivered something off speed and on the inside of the plate to Guillemette, who crushed it 444 feet for his third home run of the season.
With it went Abram’s undefeated record, along with a lead the No. 17 Cowboys had built just moments earlier, during OSU’s eventual 5-3 loss to No. 21 Texas in the first edition of a three-game series at O’Brate Stadium.
“Tough game. Hard-fought. There are some things that, if you could go back and replay ’em, you’d wanna see yourself execute a little better here and there,” Cowboys coach Josh Holliday said. “But you don’t get to replay ’em.”
That wasn’t the only round trip the Longhorns (20-7, 4-0 Big 12) took throughout the game, and it wasn’t the only one they took at Abram’s expense.
The Cowboys (20-7, 4-3 Big 12) struck first in the bottom of the second when freshman left fielder Nolan Schubart scored amid a fielder’s choice. The Pokes had an opportunity to add to their lead, too, but redshirt-freshman right fielder Carson Benge was tagged out at home to end the inning.
“I think (Benge) may have turned the base with aggression and then may have gotten past the point of no return – or maybe, potentially, anticipating the throw from short back to first,” Holliday said of the sequence. “Either way, it’s not a great time to roll the dice, if you will. Mistakes happen.”
Four batters later, Texas responded with Guillemette’s two-run blast. And two pitches after that, the Longhorns plated another with an RBI single from junior second baseman Jack O’Dowd.
The top of the third served as a spark for UT, which knocked half of its 10 hits between then and the fourth.
With Abram still on the mound, Longhorns freshman designated hitter Jalin Flores mimicked what Guillemette did the inning before. He sent a ball out toward right field, and with the help of wind gusts between 25 and 35 miles per hour, over the wall.
The Cowboys were afforded those same chances, though. Something like the wind, Holliday said in the aftermath of the loss, impacts both teams. If Texas was able to capitalize on it, OSU could have as well.
And the Cowboys did, clawing their way back into the contest with a solo shot from junior center fielder Nolan McLean in the bottom of the fourth – and another courtesy of junior third baseman Tyler Wulfert in the sixth. But those, of course, weren’t enough.
“We had many chances to win that game, and just, unfortunately, it didn’t happen the way we wanted it to,” said Schubart, who finished 1 of 3 with a walk and a strikeout. “We know we gotta keep our heads held up high and come back tomorrow and win the next one.”
Those chances, Schubart didn’t namely mention, included having runners on first and second – and the winning run at the plate – in the home half of the ninth inning. Benge got things going with a double. Colin Brueggemann walked.
Then a pop-up, strikeout and groundout back to the pitcher brought OSU’s improbable rally to a finite ending.
The Cowboys, on the heels of losing back-to-back games for only the second time this season, will get another crack at the league-leading Longhorns. They’ll have less than 24 hours before stepping back onto the diamond for the second game of the series at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“We just didn’t quite finish the deal,” Holliday said. “Gotta pick up tomorrow, come back and get ready to compete.”
