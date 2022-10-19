In an offensive era of football, defenses have found ways to celebrate game-changing plays, too.
Some defenses are motivated by a turnover chain. Some defenses run to the end zone to celebrate in front of cameras. And some defenses are motivated by a gold-coated pair of shoulder pads.
For the Stillwater High football team, it finds its motivation from one of the most notable great white sharks. The best defense in Class 6A-II has a flag anchored next to the defense’s benches, a flag identical to the one Captain Quint flew on his boat in 1975’s “Jaws.”
“When the captain gets eaten by the shark, we like to think of ourselves as the shark,” Stillwater junior linebacker Cameron Johnson said. “We just wanna beat everyone and destroy ’em.”
It’s a mindset instilled in the program during the last handful of years by defensive coordinator Clarence Holley. Pioneers coach Tucker Barnard recollects Holley going on a fishing trip in 2017, and he returned with a message ready to deliver.
“How exactly he got the idea, I don’t really know,” Barnard said through a laugh. “Other than him fishing – I think maybe they caught a shark.
“There’s always something, man. He’s always got an idea that he’s working on. He’s a great football coach, man, a real high-energy guy.”
It’s been a way of life for Stillwater’s defense ever since then, regardless of the everlasting carousel of players that are a part of high school football. This year’s group has taken the lesson to heart, too.
It’s the ultimate message for the Pioneers’ defense, Barnard thinks. Jaws was hellbent on attacking Captain Quint, overcoming whatever obstacles necessary to accomplish his goal, and that’s exactly how Holley wants his defense to play.
“I mean, Jaws literally came out of the water and went into the boat, right?” Barnard said. “Not only did he get in the boat, he just wrecked the thing.”
That’s the part where Barnard and Holley teach their team – their defense – to be aggressive on the field. It isn’t just a lesson they preach in the preseason, though. Holley shows the video of Jaws devouring the boat before each game. And it’s worked so far.
The Pioneers (7-0) have only allowed two opponents to score in double digits during the first seven games. They’ve allowed just 20 points throughout the last four games. That unit started to click earlier than most, and Stillwater’s defense hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down as of late.
“I think we just, like, we tear down the defense and wear the quarterback’s mind down. We kind of think of him as the captain,” junior defensive back Trey Tuck said. “When you take down the captain, everything else kind of falls down, too.”
That’s the culture now, Barnard said. That’s the expectation when it comes to the Pioneers’ defense.
“It makes a huge difference. It really does,” Barnard said. “It’s not like our defense is some magic or something, but the way that we play, I would stack us against anybody around. Like, put on the tape and watch our guys. Watch them run; watch them run to the football.”
The Pioneers are ready to take that on the road with them this Friday, when they start a stretch of three consecutive away games to close out the regular season against Putnam City West. The Patriots (2-5) haven’t been able to find the collective success they’ve wanted this season, but they’ve been able to produce on offense in a way that will force Stillwater’s defense to sink or swim.
The Patriots have struggled when dropping back to pass, so they turn to the run game to get things going. They’ve been able to rush through opposing defenses for 4.7 yards per carry this year for 713 yards on 156 attempts.
“We’re very prepared,” Johnson said. “We’re just looking to run everybody over and destroy the running back.”
There’s something different about Stillwater, though. The Pioneers know they’ve been able to lock down offenses on a weekly basis. But Johnson believes there’s one thing in particular that makes Stillwater stand out.
It started five years ago, and he’s reminded of it every Friday afternoon.
“I think we’re meaner,” Johnson said. “We don’t care what happens out there. We turn into a whole bunch of different dudes. Our mindset just changes, and it’s crazy. The shark mentality.”
