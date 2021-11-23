Scouting the sports scene while noting the Bedlam hype and smack talk has begun.
In past seasons, Oklahoma State’s Bedlam encounters with Oklahoma created excitement and anticipation but when the two Big 12 Conference foes clash Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium, the stakes are magnified.
Oklahoma needs a win or a Baylor loss at home against Texas Tech to reach the Big 12 Championship Game Saturday, Dec. 4, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys secured their first appearance in the title game after last Saturday’s 23-0 victory at Texas Tech.
On paper, it’s an interesting matchup. O-State leads the Big 12 in total defense, allowing an average of 14.9 points per game. OU tops the conference in total offense, averaging 38.9 points an outing. OSU is fifth in total offense averaging 31.4 points a game and OU is sixth in total defense allowing 24.2 points an outing.
OSU has steadily progressed after winning three non-conference games by a combined total of 13 points, The Cowboys’ approach, focus and intensity has been impressive.
In the past four games, OSU is scoring at an average of 41.25 points a game while limiting opponents to 5.75 points an outing. The Pokes are averaging 482 yards of total offense a game.
Also in the last four outings, OSU’s defense has limited opponents to 179 total offensive yards while being credited with 22 sacks for 132 yards in losses.
OSU is the national leader in sacks with 43 and is third nationally in total defense behind Georgia and Wisconsin, respectively.
OSU leads the Big 12 in rush defense, allowing 84.9 rushing yards a game and is tops in pass defense, giving up 182 passing yards a game. OU provides the season’s toughest test for OSU’s defenders.
It’s exciting to see three area prep football programs – Pawnee, Morrison and Cashion – advance through the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association’s state playoffs.
Especially three programs led by former standout players I reported on during their playing days – Pawnee’s Jay Vernon, Morrison’s Cory Bales and Cashion’s Lynn Shackelford.
Vernon was ushered out of retirement to lead Pawnee this season after former coach Russell Cook accepted a position at Bartlesville. PHS lost five of six early games before winning five of the past six outings, including playoff wins over Commerce (50-13) and Mounds (38-26). Pawnee (6-6) hosts 2019 Class A state champion Ringling (13-0) Friday.
Bales, a three-sport star at Morrison, has MHS (9-3) on an eight-game winning streak, including playoff wins over Oklahoma Union (42-16) and Stroud (42-8). The Wildcats visit Tonkawa (9-2) Friday.
Shackelford, another multi-sport athlete at Morrison, leads Cashion (11-1) at Woodland (10-2) Friday after earlier playoff wins over Dibble (48-14) and Hooker (55-6). Cashion is Class A’s defending state champion.
A tip of the hat to Langston University’s athletic staff for their first-class efforts hosting the Stillwater-Bixby Class 6AII state semifinal last Friday at W. E. Anderson Stadium. Special thanks to LU Director of Athletics Donnita Drain-Rogers and Sports Information Director Kyle Taylor.
Getting to visit a few minutes with Calvin Miller, Langston’s assistant head football coach and co-defensive coordinator, was a bonus. Miller, the pastor at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Stillwater, formerly played and coached at O-State.
Ron Holt is a sports columnist for the Stillwater News Press. Holt served as sports editor for more than 30 years and resides in Bixby.
