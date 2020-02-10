It was prior to the start of the 1975-76 basketball season when I first heard Michael Davis’ name.
Then Stillwater High boys’ basketball coach Jim Kerwin was discussing his team’s outlook as the season opener approached.
Kerwin faced roster adjustments for the first game since the Pioneer football team was competing in the state playoffs. Several upperclassmen on the football team were also prospective starters in basketball.
Kerwin expected to open the season with inexperienced players.
“I’m going to start a sophomore guard named Chick Davis,” Kerwin said. That was the first time I heard the name Chick, Davis’ family nickname.
After graduating from SHS in 1978, where he was a talented player, Davis played basketball at Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa, which was coached by Kerwin.
Davis finished his collegiate basketball career at Oklahoma Christian in Edmond under coach Jerry Jobe. Ironically, Kerwin was Jobe’s assistant at Southwestern State in Weatherford before taking the Stillwater job.
Those coaches influenced Davis decision to become a basketball coach. For the past 29 years, he’s been a fixture around Pioneer basketball, the last 22 years as head coach. It was his dream job and he excitedly approached every season. His teams, often out-manned, always gave great effort.
Davis, who’s won 309 career games, announced his resignation from coaching last week. SHS will honor Davis during the last home game, Feb. 18. It will be strange not seeing Chick on the sidelines, directing his beloved Pioneers.
Davis isn’t the only former Pioneer, to recently resign from coaching. Long-time SHS wrestling coach Doug Chesbro announced his retirement from coaching at season’s end.
Former Pioneer Ray Weis, the wrestling coach at Jenks, also announced his retirement from coaching while ex-Pioneer Rod Warner, the former football coach and current athletic director at Heritage Hall, announced his retirement at the end of school.
Chesbro, who wrestled at SHS, will retire at season’s end after spending 32 years as a head wrestling coach – 25 years at the Pioneer helm.
Weis, a 1990 SHS graduate, was an undersized Pioneer wrestler who was a two-time state qualifier. He developed into a competitive wrestler at Oklahoma State, ending as a two-time national qualifier and placing second and third in the Big Eight Conference tourney. He was on OSU’s 1994 national championship team.
He has been a head prep mat coach for 25 years, including one year at Snyder, four at Okmulgee and 20 at Jenks.
Warner, a 1969 SHS graduate, started on the Pioneers’ 1967 state championship football team. He was an assistant football coach at SHS from 1973-1978 and served as head coach in 1979. He was hired as head football coach at Heritage Hall in 1983 and named athletic director in 1986.
These valued members of the Pioneer family depart as successful coaches in their respective sport. The impact on young athletes each mentored is immeasurable.
Ron Holt is a sports columnist for the Stillwater News Press. Holt served as sports editor for more than 30 years and resides in Bixby.
