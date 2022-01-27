The stadium lights at JaKobe Sanders’ high school football field are visible from the practice facility where he plans to spend hours training as an Oklahoma State offensive lineman.
As the starting center on the Stillwater High football team, Sanders has built his athletic career in close proximity to OSU’s campus, and connections to the university have always surrounded him. After receiving a scholarship offer from OSU at the end of his junior season, Sanders’ college decision happened naturally.
Sanders announced his commitment to the Cowboys on Tuesday, his 17th birthday.
“It was a big decision, but it wasn’t really a big decision for me because I was born and raised here,” Sanders said. “I don’t really want to leave. I’ve always been an OSU fan, so it just felt like the right place for me.”
Several of Sanders’ mentors are former Cowboys. His grandfather, Stillwater resident Robert Turner, was a fullback on OSU’s 1974 Fiesta Bowl team. Charlie Johnson, Sanders’ offensive line coach, played for OSU during Mike Gundy’s inaugural season as head coach.
As a friend and high school teammate of Gunnar and Gage Gundy, Sanders needed no introduction to the Gundy family during his recruiting process.
All of those factors led Sanders to gravitate toward OSU.
“It’s just more like home,” Sanders said. “It just makes it more comfortable and made it even an easier decision.”
This level of comfort was reflected in his commitment tweet, which included an OSU-themed graphic designed to look as if he is featured on the cover of an EA Sports NCAA Football video game.
“Stillwater born and raised,” Sanders said in the tweet. “Nothing better than the Cowboy Culture!”
Johnson responded to Sanders’ announcement on Twitter with a GIF of “Parks and Recreation” character Ron Swanson saying, “I’m really proud of you.”
“Long time in the making,” Johnson said in his tweet. “Everyone sees this commitment but not everyone sees the commitment the kid made behind closed doors to change himself and become the dude he is now!”
Sanders has dedicated himself to spending time in the weight room and designing workout plans, preparing himself for his future. He aspires to be a strength and conditioning coach and looks up to Rob Glass, OSU’s assistant athletic director for speed, strength and conditioning.
“He’s really inspired me,” Sanders said.
Sanders plans to obtain a degree in applied exercise science, a major with an option in strength and conditioning.
On Saturday, he had the opportunity to see what his life as an applied exercise science student and college O-lineman might look like. He was one of several football recruits who attended Junior Day.
“We got to see the facilities, talked with (offensive line) Coach (Charlie) Dickey quite a bit, learned a little bit more about the academics here and some of the courses,” Sanders said. “And kind of almost set up what my schedule would look like here at OSU.”
Sanders has one year of high school left, but he already has an extensive highlight reel at the varsity level. He is the ninth-ranked recruit in his class from Oklahoma, according to 247Sports Composite.
Playing high school football alongside OSU coaches’ sons – the Gundy brothers, Luke McEndoo and Chance Clements – has given Sanders extra motivation.
“Those OSU coaches were always around to watch,” Sanders said. “So I just performed my best all the time, just showing them I could do it.”
That tireless commitment to work rewarded Sanders with the opportunity to continue the family tradition at OSU. Turner expressed how proud he is to see his grandson preparing for a career at his alma mater.
"I am very pleased with JaKobe's choice of football programs," Turner said. "This is our house and team. My alma mater is a great team to play for, and Coach Gundy along with his staff is top class in my assessment of college football. Go Pokes."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.