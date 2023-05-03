Kenny Gajewski understands the task at hand when his Oklahoma State softball team hosts Oklahoma this weekend for a three-game series to close out the regular season.
And it doesn’t matter that the Sooners will make their latest trek to Stillwater as the No. 1 team in the country, something that’s become the status quo during their dominant run of five national titles in the past decade.
Things of such magnitude would’ve mattered when Gajewski took the reins of the program in July 2015. Not now, though.
“We have a tremendous amount of respect,” he said Tuesday afternoon. “But we’re not gonna play scared.
“We were a little anxious, nervous, scared my first couple of years, and it showed in those games. Really, since then, we’ve had really great games over the last couple years, three years. They’ve been great games. I mean, like, games that we had chances to win many of those.”
Those jitters, Gajewski recalls, lasted throughout the first four years of his tenure. But then everything changed, starting in the aftermath of a loss to OU in the College World Series on May 31, 2019.
It marked the Cowgirls’ 14th consecutive loss to the Sooners. Gajewski had yet to notch his first victory in the coveted Bedlam series.
“I think when you’re getting your ass kicked like that so much, you get a little bit numb,” Gajewski said. “And then you say, ‘OK, it’s time to quit worrying about them and let’s just worry about us.”
Bedlam has looked somewhat different in the two seasons since then. It’s more of a series now than it ever has been.
Per OSU Athletics’ website, the Cowgirls have an all-time record of 5-40 against the Sooners. Two of those wins have happened in the past two years.
After COVID-19 halted the 2020 season before the Cowgirls and Sooners could meet, OSU avenged the aforementioned CWS loss with a 6-4 triumph in Stillwater. Then OU responded by winning the next six matchups, leading to last year’s Big 12 title game, which Gajewski and Co. won 4-3 in eight innings.
“We’re not gonna go back on it and talk about it much,” Gajewski said. “It’s a new team. It’s a new year. New season. Everything. All these kids have watched these games. … They don’t know maybe what it’s gonna feel like yet for some of those kids, but they know it’s big.”
One of those kids? Senior pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl, who will be a crucial part in the what the No. 6 Cowgirls (41-9, 10-5 Big 12) can do moving into the postseason, and it starts during her first-ever matchup against the Sooners (46-1, 15-0 Big 12).
Kilfoyl, who transferred to OSU after three years at Alabama, has stood alongside redshirt senior Kelly Maxwell at the top of the Cowgirls’ rotation. They’ve combined to throw 205 innings this spring, with both posting a sub-2.00 ERA (Maxwell, 1.47; Kilfoyl, 1.74).
But the Sooners present the most formidable lineup in the country – and it’s not particularly close.
OU’s big-bat ability from years prior has carried over into the 2023 season, leading the country in batting average (.377) home runs (88), and on-base percentage (.467). When it comes to batting average, the gap between the Sooners and second (UCLA, .344) is the same as it is between second and 27th.
“I guess we kind of just try to look at it as just another game. I mean, it’s not necessarily another game, but we want to go into it with calm nerves and stuff,” said Kilfoyl, who’s 12-4 on the season. “I know it’s kind of been the talk of the season, for sure: ‘Bedlam, bedlam.’ So, I’m excited.”
That isn’t the only thing that’s fueled OU’s dominance this season, either. The Sooners, collectively, have a nation-best ERA of .80. They’ve allowed 32 earned runs on the season, more than half of second-place Clemson (65).
That’s why what the Cowgirls were able to do in their series win at Texas Tech becomes that much more important.
They traveled to face the Red Raiders on the heels of a five-game losing streak, one largely due to a lack of offensive production. OSU was able to put runners on base, but those same runners never found their way across home plate.
But they did against TTU. The Cowgirls reached double figures in a 10-1, six-inning win during the first game. Then their previous woes crept back in a 4-3 loss in the second before they bounced back to close the weekend out with an 8-0 win in five innings.
“I felt a different vibe, and it was kind of cool,” Gajewski said. “We had a bus ride home that was one of the funnest ones I’ve ever had, and we went two out of three. It’s not like we swept the team that we feel like we should’ve swept. But I think we’re back, kind of a little bit, clicking the way we want to click.”
And if that’s the case – if the Cowgirls are back to who they were prior to the skid, a team that was on OU’s coattails at second in the country – then they’ll have a shot to notch back-to-back wins over the Sooners for the first time since 2010 and only the second time ever.
Gajewski knows it won’t be easy. But the mission now is the same as it always has been.
“All of a sudden, you’re playing in these tighter games and you’re like, ‘We could win. I’m like, ‘You could’ve won the first year,’” he said. “A lot of things would’ve had to go right, and a lot of things for them would have to go wrong, but it’s possible.”
I mean, they can be beat. We’ve shown that, and so have other teams – just not enough.”
