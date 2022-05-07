NORMAN – The softball soared over the right-center-field fence, and Oklahoma State’s lead evaporated.
OSU starting pitcher Kelly Maxwell was trying to escape a bases-loaded jam, but with one out, she had to face the NCAA’s all-time home-run leader. After throwing two strikes, Maxwell couldn’t stop Jocelyn Alo from blasting a grand slam out of the park, ripping away the Cowgirls’ early momentum.
Oklahoma cranked out a 5-3 victory against the Cowgirls on Saturday to seal the Bedlam series sweep. Although the third game wasn’t another blowout loss for OSU, its outcome tied back to the theme of the series: the No. 1 Sooners maximized their opportunities.
The No. 7 Cowgirls didn’t.
“That’s the big difference of our offense and their offense right now, or what they are,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “When you walk them or hit them, they make you pay.”
At first, the Cowgirls (38-12 overall, 14-4 Big 12 Conference) looked as if they were poised to spoil the Sooners’ sweep.
After OSU’s lackluster outings Thursday and Friday, Gajewski said he noticed an energy shift as his team returned to Marita Hynes Field for the final matchup. Their renewed pep showed in the early innings. In the second, first baseman Hayley Busby gave OSU a 2-0 lead when she launched a home run to left field and scored third baseman Sydney Pennington, who had led off with a walk.
“Happy for (Busby),” Gajewski said. “She made some adjustments in her stance that she’s been a little bit stubborn on, and she looked like a different hitter (Saturday) and (Friday), to be very honest.”
Busby and the Cowgirls had a solid beginning on defense, too – they didn’t allow the Sooners (48-1, 17-1) to record one hit through the first three innings.
OSU outhit OU 4-3, but the defending national champions found a way to crawl back. In the bottom of the fourth, the Cowgirls reverted to their error-prone tendencies that were costly throughout the series.
Freshman second baseman Brianna Evans missed a pop fly, allowing Tiare Jennings to reach second base. Then Maxwell surrendered her first hit, and the Sooners were on the scoreboard. OU shortstop Grace Lyons hammered a single to center field, driving in an unearned run.
Heading into the fifth inning, the Cowgirls were clinging to a 2-1 lead. Instead of preserving it, OSU’s game deteriorated as Maxwell's pitching lost its usual sharpness. After hitting two batters with pitches, Maxwell (15-4) walked center fielder Jayda Coleman, setting up the perfect scenario for right fielder/designated hitter Alo, who has 112 career home runs.
Although Alo gave the Sooners a 5-2 lead, the Cowgirls had chances to reclaim their advantage. In the sixth inning, OU reliever Hope Trautwein struggled with pitch location, walking four consecutive batters. Pennington scored on the bases-loaded walk, cutting OU’s lead to 5-3, but that was all the Cowgirls could manage against Trautwein (15-0), who walked away with the win.
After OU starter Nicole May returned to the circle, pinch hitter Morgyn Wynne struck out swinging. Then second baseman Karli Petty, who swapped into the lineup for Evans, grounded out to first base for the third out, leaving the bases juiced.
Despite their status as a top-10 team, the Cowgirls are sliding on a five-game losing streak after back-to-back series against softball giants. They dropped a road series to No. 3 Florida State before ending their regular-season in Norman.
Starting Thursday in Oklahoma City, the Big 12 Conference Tournament offers an opportunity for second-seeded OSU to reestablish its identity. Gajewski said he noticed some positive aspects of the Cowgirls’ game in the Saturday loss. He complimented Busby, Pennington, right fielder Katelynn Carwile and Stillwater High graduate Taylor Tuck, who stepped into the starting catcher role Saturday.
Although Gajewski took responsibility for the loss, he noted that his players have to make a change.
“This is in their hands,” Gajewski said. “It’s in my hands, too, because I’m the coach, but we’ve had two weekends in a row now where we've gave games away.
“… I hope it’s not a trend. I hope it’s just part of your season where you just don’t play well. It’s just unfortunate because I think we can play with those guys, and I think we can give them even better games. If you want to play in the postseason and play for a long time, you got to be able to win these games or at least be cleaner.”
