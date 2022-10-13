The Stillwater High football team has a keen history of defending its home turf.
In fact, the Pioneers entered Week 7’s matchup against Bartlesville with a 37-1 record at Pioneer Stadium since 2017.
This year’s senior class has been a key part of that stretch, going 19-1 over the last four years prior to Thursday night’s meeting with the Bruins. and they added to that mark with a 55-7 beatdown of Bartlesville on Senior Night in what was their final regular-season game in front of a home crowd.
“We just wanted to show ’em that this is our field, our Senior Night,” said Pioneers senior linebacker Trey Gregory, who finished with 11 tackles. “We’re gonna protect our house.”
While the final product was everything the Pioneers (7-0) wanted, it didn’t start exactly how they envisioned – at least not for the offense.
After Bartlesville (3-4) received the opening kickoff, Stillwater junior defensive back Trey Tuck intercepted Bruins sophomore quarterback Nate Neal on the fourth play from scrimmage. It was a forced turnover that gave the Pioneers their first possession of the night on the Bruins 25.
An incompletion on first down, no gain on second down and a pass for 6 yards left Stillwater facing a fourth-and-4 from the 19-yard line. and the Pioneers went for it, a decision that was proved errant when senior running back Noah Roberts was stuffed 3 yards short of the line to gain.
The defense answered the call for a second time in as many drives, though, forcing the Bruins to punt.
That’s when Stillwater struck first, inching down the field before senior quarterback Gage Gundy connected with junior wideout Talon Kendrick for a 38-yard score to give the Pioneers a 7-0 lead with 4:17 left in the first quarter.
In the moments following the 48-point win, Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard didn’t think the early struggles were because of anything Bartlesville was doing. Instead, he believes it had everything to do with the week leading up to the eventual win.
“I really think it was more just about our preparation and our mindset, really,” Barnard said. “Truth is, we didn’t have a great week of practice, and we didn’t have a great first quarter. I hope we learned that lesson.”
The Pioneers flipped things around from that point on, scoring on three of their next four drives to lead 28-7 at halftime.
Gundy found senior wide receiver Trent Hardesty for a 20-yard score, connected with junior wideout Heston Thompson from 2 yards out and went back to Thompson for a 27-yard touchdown with 20 seconds remaining before the break.
Thompson finished with 11 catches for 150 yards and two scores. Gundy, who only played three quarters, was 21 of 24 for 334 yards passing and five touchdowns.
“Seeing them be able to put that together and make huge plays, that’s electrifying for (the defense),” Stillwater senior defensive end Javon Schutte said. “We want to go out there and get another stop so that we can watch them go do it again.”
Schutte, Gregory and Co. must have been really, really inspired by what their team’s offense was able to do, especially in the second half.
Gundy opened the second half with his second touchdown toss of the game to Kendrick, who finished with 121 yards receiving and the pair of scores on four catches.
The next score didn’t come from the offense, though. It came from Schutte, who capitalized on a Bruins fumble and returned it all of 2 yards into the end zone. It marked his second touchdown of the season.
“Javon’s a really good player,” Barnard said. “It’s fun to see him have a night like that on Senior Night.”
Stillwater’s defense stood pat while the offense sorted things out, even setting up the Pioneers’ final score of the first half with an interception via senior linebacker Zac Tyson.
Bartlesville’s offense made it a point of emphasis to run the ball, but Stillwater limited Bruins sophomore running back PJ Wallace to 84 yards on 32 carries (2.6 yards/carry).
“We’re doing our assignments,” Schutte said. “We focus on what we need to do individually, and as long as we’re getting that done, we’re making things happen.”
It was that unit’s latest dominant outing in a season that’s been full of them. The Pioneers defense smothered receivers in the secondary and swarmed to ball carriers at the line of scrimmage.
They have allowed 20 points over the past four games, including a Week 4 shutout against U.S. Grant.
“They’ve gotta play with reckless abandon,” Barnard said of his defense. “It’s almost like if you’re not willing to play that way you can’t get on the field with us. … Then you’ve also gotta be smart enough to take in all the things we’re doing and disciplined enough to do all of it.”
The Pioneers will take advantage of the extra day off in between games due to fall break, and that’s something Barnard is looking forward to before Stillwater hits the road to take on Putnam City West (2-5).
He wants his team to refocus. He wants his team to progress. But most importantly, Barnard needs to see a heightened preparation long before the Pioneers take the field next Friday.
“We just gotta have a great week of practice. We can’t forget the things we have always done that have made us good,” Barnard said. “We can’t go into a game thinking that it doesn’t matter what we do during the week, because it clearly does.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.