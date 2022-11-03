MUSKOGEE – The first half of the long-awaited regular-season finale between unbeaten Stillwater and unbeaten Muskogee was everything a matchup of such magnitude was supposed to be.
The Pioneers and Roughers traded haymakers en route to a 14-14 tie at the break, going back and forth with each other for every second of the first 24 minutes.
But the second half was everything Stillwater hoped it would be – and everything Muskogee wished it wasn’t – as the Pioneers coasted to a 38-21 win over the Roughers to clinch the Class 6A-II District 1 title on Thursday night at Roughers Village.
“Just really excited for our kids,” Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said. “We’ve worked hard. This was a goal. You know, we wanna be conference champions. We wanna be district champions. We want to be undefeated. It’s just another one we’ve checked off.”
The 17-point triumph marked the ninth time this season that the Pioneers (10-0) have won by double digits. This time was different, though.
After stomping through the first nine weeks of the regular season, this win wasn’t against a program still trying to find its footing. It came over a Muskogee program that had been running in full stride until Stillwater stopped the Roughers in their tracks.
“We’ve had a lot of games where we’ve kind of cruised through and haven’t been tested,” Barnard said. “So it was a lot of fun. I think our kids enjoyed that.”
Entering the contest with one of the best defenses in the state, Stillwater won the coin toss and elected to defer, giving that unit a tall task early in slowing down a Muskogee offense that averaged 44 points per game in the first nine weeks.
And they answered the call.
Before the Roughers could get much farther than midfield, Stillwater senior linebacker Cameron Johnson intercepted Muskogee standout quarterback Jamarian Ficklin, whose pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage.
“Stuff like that’s always big,” Johnson said. “I think that was a really big momentum change.”
The Pioneers struck first a few plays later when senior quarterback Gage Gundy fought through contact at the goal line for a 1-yard rushing score.
Muskogee responded and got on the board on the ensuing drive with a quarterback sneak from Ficklin, but Gundy followed that up with a long drive that was capped off with one of his best-thrown balls of the season for a 23-yard touchdown pass to junior wideout Heston Thompson.
And the Roughers rounded out the first half with a halfback pass, one that helped Muskogee tie the game at 14 with a 23-yard touchdown on fourth-and-3.
“I mean, we were concerned, but we were relishing the moment,” Barnard said about being in a 14-14 tie at the break. “We were embracing that moment.”
The Pioneers ran away with the second half, though, outscoring the Roughers 24-7 throughout the final 24 minutes.
Holding a 31-14 lead in hand with four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Barnard and Co. had a choice to make. Facing a fourth-and-short, the Pioneers could’ve punted and given Muskogee the ball back, or they could have converted and picked up a first down to run out the clock.
Barnard chose the latter.
And not only did the Pioneers pick up the first down, but Gundy broke free for a 47-yard touchdown to put the exclamation point on the regular season.
“We were gonna punt it, but we just wanted to get the 2 yards and try to put the game away for good,” Gundy said. “We believed, and that’s what we did.”
As good as the Pioneers offense was – scoring more against Muskogee than any team has all season – the defense continued its dominant ways against one of the best offenses the team has encountered this fall.
Stillwater held the Roughers to a season-low scoring output. Muskogee had scored 60-plus points in three of their five games leading up to the Week 10 showdown. And the Pioneers forced Ficklin into two interceptions after he entered Thursday evening with just five on the season.
The Roughers’ lone score of the second half was too little, too late. Muskogee drove the field in the aftermath of Gundy’s dagger, and the Roughers reached the end zone on a screen pass from Ficklin.
“I’m super impressed,” Barnard said of his defense. “I think we kind of got after (Ficklin) a little bit early, hit him a little bit, gave him some things to look at in the backend. … We need some doubt in those guys’ minds – and let our physicality take over.”
Stillwater, a No. 1 seed in the postseason, will have a week off before having to play a to-be-determined opponent in the second round.
But for now, on the heels of another district title and second unblemished regular season in three years, the Pioneers will enjoy checking off another box on their laundry list of goals – with the final box inching closer and closer with each and every week.
“It feels amazing,” Johnson said. “District champs, undefeated. We’re getting ready for that state championship.”
