Thomas Harper skipped his senior prom, moved halfway across the country and transitioned between positions just to find himself sitting and waiting.
When Harper arrived in the spring of 2019 as an early enrollee, he was already turning heads as the younger brother of one of Oklahoma State football’s top backup linebackers at the time.
He even caught the attention of Mike Gundy that spring despite only a few weeks within the program.
“You know it’s not easy to be a high school kid to come out here and compete against these players that have been in this organization for four or five years. I don’t see that he’s really scared of anybody out here,” Gundy said of Harper back then. “His physical ability makes it seem like he’s going to have a chance to compete earlier than other people.”
But Harper wouldn’t quite get that chance.
At least not in a way many college football players want.
The Knoxville, Tennessee, native would never redshirt for the Cowboys, but he’d also see very limited field action.
Used mostly in special teams his first two years on campus, he would start his Cowboy career as a cornerback before being transitioned to safety following his freshman campaign.
Having played some safety in high school, Harper was constantly finding himself backing up top talent in the secondary – players like Kolby Harvell-Peel and Tre Sterling.
But he also views that time learning from those All-Big 12 talents as part of his learning experience heading into this season as starter for Oklahoma State.
“I learned a lot from Peel – just the way he prepared and the way he played the game. He is very intellectual,” Harper said. “He did a lot of film study and things like that.
“I learned a lot covering-wise from Tanner (McCalister). He was a good cover safety. Tre as well by just learning how to study film and prepare for what my opponent is going to do.”
But there is one player from last year’s team that has played a greater impact on the mental approach of the senior safety.
As he spent yet another fall on the sidelines of Boone Pickens Stadium, he got to watch his older brother – Devin Harper – fulfilling a similar path in the program.
Devin spent his first three years with Pokes mostly in special teams before getting a great opportunity as a key backup in 2020 – and then was a pivotal starting linebacker alongside Malcolm Rodriguez during OSU’s historical defense a year ago.
And despite only one year as a college starter, Devin showed enough that the Dallas Cowboys elected to draft him in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. and he earned himself a spot on the 53-man roster for this NFL season.
“It motivated me a lot, just kind of reassured me that my time will come and when it comes, just take advantage of it,” the Cowboy safety said. “Don’t get down, because your time – my time – is probably going to come. It’s my time right now, so I’m taking advantage.”
Four years later, Gundy served up hope for Thomas once again.
The Cowboy coach sees the potential parallels between the Harper brothers as the youngest begins to build on his opportunities in his senior season.
“I would say there’s a good chance of that. There’s just no substitute for experience,” Gundy said. “…We need his leadership in the backend. … he’s very competitive, very tough. He’s become a part of our culture following right after what his brother did.”
