Bryce Thompson checked out, jogged past Bill Self, took a seat on the bench and watched the final 9 minutes and 13 seconds play out in Kansas’ 69-62 win over Oklahoma in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.
Then a freshman, it was a night he had always dreamed of. Thompson, a five-star recruit out of Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, had just helped the Jayhawks take down the team he watched while growing up in the Sooner State.
And then that dream turned into a harsh reality.
Thompson was stuck in his hotel room the following day, forced to stay put amid the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent guidelines set in place by the NCAA. But a knock on his door wasn’t the usual food delivery. Not that time.
They were there to tell him that someone in the program tested positive for the novel virus, forcing the Jayhawks to forfeit their matchup with Texas in the semifinals and effectively slamming the door shut on their run toward another Big 12 title.
“It was kind of weird. We beat OU and then it was kind of like, ‘Hold up. We gotta stop,’” Thompson said. “It was so new. Having to really stop it and not being able to do nothing was crazy.
“And the rest is kind of history with that.”
Tuesday evening, Thompson stepped onto the court at the T-Mobile Center for the first time in two years.
A lot has changed since then.
Thompson transferred from Kansas after the Jayhawks lost to USC in the Round of 32 that year, and a commitment to Oklahoma State put him only an hour away from home. He wanted something different than what he had in Lawrence. Specifically, he was searching for a better fit, and he found that with the Cowboys.
But it came with a premium.
Less than a month after Thompson arrived in Stillwater, OSU was issued a one-year postseason ban by the NCAA Committee on Infractions. That, along with three years of probation, was a result of Level I violations committed by former associate head coach Lamont Evans.
Despite the NCAA saying the program cooperated throughout the entirety of the two-year investigation, OSU’s appeal was rejected that November, only two days after the Cowboys opened the season with a win over UT Arlington.
“It was really rough, man. You work all summer and all season trying to get a chance to make a run in March and have a chance to compete in the tournament,” Thompson said. “To have that taken away from us, it was rough.”
That same season, Kansas won its first National Championship since 2008.
But Thompson’s latest trip to downtown Kansas City, Missouri, is different. There’s nothing hanging over the Cowboys’ heads. There, once again, is something to play for this time of year. The goals are tangible.
Coincidentally enough, reaching those goals is a journey that started with a matchup against Oklahoma. In some ways, the third meeting of the season between the Cowboys (17-14, 8-10 Big 12) and Sooners (15-14, 5-13 Big 12) served as a measuring stick for Thompson.
What will have been asked of him Wednesday night is different than what was asked of him in his time at Kansas. The Jayhawks – who had a pair of future first-round picks in Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun – didn’t need Thompson to be the best player on the floor at any given moment.
The Cowboys do.
OSU has been close to its best when Thompson is. The data shows that, too.
In the Pokes’ 17 wins heading into the Big 12 tournament, he averaged 12.9 points while shooting 43.1 percent, including 42.7 percent from beyond the arc. In their 14 losses, those numbers dip to 10.7 points on 36.1 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from deep.
“Having him in an aggressive mindset, and not allowing the defense to adjust his game for him, is really, really crucial for us,” Cowboys coach Mike Boytnon said. “We’re gonna need him to play well for us to have success.”
More than a month removed from OSU’s latest triumph over OU – the sixth in the previous seven meetings – the Cowboys needed Thompson to be who he was in their season-preserving win at Texas Tech in the regular-season finale.
They need him to be the person who’s worthy of meeting the expectations that come with being a former McDonald’s All-American, one who went to one of college basketball’s most prestigious programs before heading home to help another’s return toward the pinnacle.
He knows that. That’s the person he’s worked to be. That’s the person he wants to be.
Roughly 24 hours ahead of the latest edition in the coveted Bedlam rivalry, Boynton called for the end of practice. The Cowboys huddled around. Thompson eventually made his way off of the court and toward the locker room on the northeast side of the venue.
It’s the same route he took two years ago in a different jersey. It’s the same route he’ll have taken after the Cowboys’ meeting with the Sooners. And if OSU officially upended OU’s season on Wednesday, he’ll have been able to take the same route at least one more time, something he wishes he’d already done, and something he figured he already would have.
“I wanna win it all, man,” Thompson said. “I think that would be the biggest difference – if we were able to walk out of here with that trophy, take it back to Stillwater and get ready for the tournament.”
