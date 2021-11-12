Holden Thompson opened the fourth quarter with a long-distance blast into the end zone.
The Stillwater High football team’s offensive linemen pushed Booker T. Washington’s defenders out of the way, creating an unobstructed path into the end zone for Thompson, a sophomore running back. His longest rush of the night provided the Pioneers with a final cushion during their first-round playoff game against the Hornets.
Stillwater stormed past Tulsa Washington 35-26 on Friday night at Pioneer Stadium, securing a berth into the playoff semifinals. While the third-seeded Hornets’ season came to an end, the second-seeded Pioneers guaranteed that they will again encounter Class 6A-II heavyweight Bixby, the team that walloped Putnam City North 78-7 on Friday.
With a trio of touchdowns, Thompson powered Stillwater’s offense. He racked up 185 yards on 30 carries, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark for this season – and it’s only his first year as a varsity starter.
Thompson remained active throughout the game, yet he showed no signs of fatigue. He kept outdoing himself, starting with a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter before scoring on 21-yard and 42-yard plays after halftime.
“I drink a Monster (energy drink) before every game,” Thompson said. “Just the adrenaline, it always seems to work out for me, and my team hyping me up.”
Thompson had plenty of opportunities to showcase his skills, but the Pioneers (9-2) weren’t doing anything over-the-top. Coach Tucker Barnard said this was a key to their victory.
“We just think, if we can wear (the Hornets) down, we’ll be fine,” Barnard said. “I think by the end, our offensive line is moving people, and we ran hard and didn’t try to do too much. …We talked about just going and getting the yards and keeping the chains moving and waiting for your opportunities instead of trying to make a touchdown out of every play, so they did a great job.”
Tulsa Washington (8-3) took a different approach, challenging Stillwater’s defense with a few sudden standout plays. On the opening snap, Hornets running back Ethan Washington carried the ball 57 yards into the end zone, establishing a 7-0 lead.
Stillwater needed a little time to catch up, but sophomore cornerback Trey Tuck’s interception gave the Pioneers a boost, resulting in junior quarterback Gage Gundy’s 6-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7 with 11:16 until halftime.
The Hornets immediately responded. Quarterback Lathan Boone connected with running back Deon McKinney Jr., who zoomed along the right sideline for a 61-yard touchdown.
With Thompson’s first touchdown, the Pioneers quickly found their way out of a 14-7 deficit. Then junior defensive back Julius Talley provided a major momentum swing when he popped up and recovered an onside kick to set Stillwater up at the Hornets’ 45-yardline. Gundy made a short throw to Heston Thompson for a 25-yard jet sweep touchdown, giving the Pioneers a 21-14 lead, and they stayed in front for the rest of the game.
Gundy completed seven of his 13 pass attempts for 79 yards, and he also relied heavily on his run game, spinning away from defenders and steadily gaining yards – finishing with 74 on the ground – to give the Pioneers an advantage.
Despite giving up a few long touchdowns, Stillwater’s defense was resilient, holding back the Hornets in critical moments. Late in the second quarter, Tulsa Washington had advanced to the Pioneers’ 13-yardline, but on third down and four, linebackers Cameron Johnson and Chance Clements erased the Hornets’ progress. They sandwiched Boone and sacked him for a loss of nine yards, forcing Tulsa Washington to attempt a field goal that was missed.
Toward the end of the third quarter, Johnson delivered for the defense again, recovering a fumble at midfield and leading to Thompson’s 42-yard touchdown rush.
The Pioneers will face Bixby next Friday at a neutral site that has yet to be announced. The Spartans have gotten the best of Stillwater in the past, but the Pioneers have been looking forward to a chance to avenge those postseason losses – and that opportunity has finally arrived.
“We’ve had Bixby in the back of our head, but now, since Bixby’s coming up, we’re ready for it,” Thompson said. “We’re gonna practice hard, do everything we can to beat Bixby.”
