By Jason Elmquist
Oklahoma State wrestling has just three wrestlers who are seeded in the top eight of their respective weight at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, and all three are coming off of Big 12 Conference championships.
Daton Fix was named the top seed at 133 pounds, and will await the winner of a pigtail between No. 33 Bryce West of Northern Iowa and No. 32 Cole Rhone of Bloomsburg to decide his first opponent.
Boo Lewallen landed the fourth seed at 149 pounds, and will wrestle No. 29 Kody Komara of Kent State in the first round.
AJ Ferrari, who went from fourth seed at the conference tournament to Big 12 champion, vaulted into the fourth seed at 197 pounds, where he will face No. 29 Colin McCracken of Kent State. There is great intrigue in his part of the bracket, as well.
If there are no first-round upsets in his pod, Ferrari would face No. 13-seed Tanner Sloan of South Dakota State – the No. 1 seed from the Big 12 tournament whom Ferrari beat in the semifinals, and then was pinned in the consolation semifinals and took a medical forfeit in the fifth-place match.
Based on seeding, the selection committee predicts just those three Cowboys to be All-Americans – as the top eight finishers in each weight earn the honor.
However, brackets aren’t always chalk like in any tournament and sport.
So the next closest to potentially exceeded their seeding are sophomore Travis Wittlake and senior Dakota Geer.
Wittlake, who was ranked No. 2 at 165 pounds before losing in the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament to an unranked wrestler, was given the No. 10 seed at the weight after not having wrestled an ranked wrestlers this season.
He will have a tough path, though, if seeding plays out in his bracket. He could face No. 7-seed Ethan Smith of Ohio State in the second round, and if Wittlake were to get the upset, he could face No. 2-seed Anthony Valencia of Arizona State in the third round.
At 184 pounds, Geer – who was an All-American in 2019 after being the 26th seed – is the No. 11 seed and will face No. 22-seed Devin Kane of UNC in first round.
True freshman Dustin Plott was the only other Cowboy seeded in the top 20. He is the No. 18 seed at 174 pounds, and will face No. 15 Thomas Flitz of Appalachian State. If he tops the better seed, he would likely face Big 12 Conference champion Demetrius Romero of Utah Valley, who is the No. 2 seed.
Fellow freshman Trevor Mastrogiovanni was put in the No. 21 seed at 125 pounds, and will wrestle Northwestern’s Michael DeAugustino at the No. 12 seed. Senior Austin Harris, Oklahoma State’s lone at-large bid, was slotted in at the 30th seed at heavyweight and was paired with No. 3-seeded Matt Stencel of Central Michigan.
The national tournament in St. Louis is set to start March 18 with the first round to start at 10 a.m.
