NFL teams found room for three more Cowboys on the final day of the NFL Draft.
Teven Jenkins was the first Cowboy to go in the draft, selected by the Bears in the second round Friday night with the 39th overall pick. The next Cowboy didn’t get drafted until the fourth round, when running back Chuba Hubbard was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 126th pick. A few places later, wide receiver Tylan Wallace went to the Baltimore Ravens with the 131st pick. The fourth and final Cowboy drafted was cornerback Rodarius Williams, who went in the sixth round to the New York Giants.
OSU has also reported free agent deals for linebackers Amen Ogbongbemiga and Calvin Bundage. Bundage agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ogbongbemiga took a deal with the Chargers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.