Stillwater High wrestling will have a target on their back at this weekend’s Class 6A state tournament in Oklahoma City as the defending state champions.
However, they have the perfect thing to counterbalance those teams looking to dethrone them – depth.
The Pioneers are sending 13 wrestlers – out of a possible 14 – to the tournament, with all of them coming in as top three seeds out of last weekend’s regional tournament.
“The more guys you got at state, the better chance you have to win it,” said junior Cael Hughes on Saturday after being crowned regional champion at 126 pounds. “… But the job’s not finished. There’s really nothing to celebrate. We have to go take care of things to stay on top, and then we can celebrate.”
While the team is looking to win back-to-back state titles for the first time in program history – which would be just the fourth overall title for Stillwater wrestling – Hughes is also looking to maintain the course he’s created the past two years.
A two-time state champion, Hughes will be favored once again at his weight class. The Oklahoma State commit is looking to become the first Pioneer to win four state titles since Chris Perry.
There will also several Pioneers who will head into the tournament looking to follow the path Hughes is trying to blaze.
Sophomore JJ McComas took the first step last season by overcoming a third-place finish at regionals to win state as a freshman. However, looming in his bracket will be two-time state champion Zach Blankenship of Bixby. Blankenship, an Oklahoma State signee, has gotten the better of McComas in three meetings this year – with each match being decided by two points or less.
There are also two freshmen who will be competing in their first state tournament.
Aydan Thomas heads into the 106-pound bracket as the third seed from the East Regional after losing in the semifinal to regional champion Chris Kiser of Ponca City – a wrestler Thomas had narrowly beaten at dual state a week earlier, and in the regular-season dual in early January.
LaDarion Lockett – who won U15 Greco and freestyle national titles last April – heads to his first state tournament as the top seed out of the regional at 145 pounds after rolling to the regional title. Lockett, who won the prestigious Ironman tournament in his high school debut in December, carries a 35-1 record into state.
“We’ll tell them they’re ready. They know they’re ready,” Kyle said of the young talent. “That’s been the message … when you work, when you prepare well and properly, the only thing that can beat you is sabotaging your own performance.”
Sam Smith is looking to build on his resume of state championships.
Smith, who wasn’t in the starting lineup as a freshman, is the top seed from the regional at 120 pounds and was the 106-pound state champion as a sophomore last season. He heads into state with a 29-8 record.
Sophomore Kael Voinovich, the younger brother of Oklahoma State true freshman wrestler Viktor Voinovich, is competing in his first Oklahoma state wrestling tournament. He won the regional title at 152 pounds and takes a 31-4 record into state.
Sophomore Landyn Sommer (33-5), the second seed from the regional at 138 pounds, is on the same side of the bracket as Choctaw’s Shaun Muse, who has a 4-0 record as the West Regional champion.
There are also several seniors looking to cap their careers on the podium in this weekend.
Gatlin Wilson, the second seed from the regional at 170 pounds, is on the same side of the bracket as Edmond North’s Jaxon Randall – the east regional champion who has a 27-1 record. Dax Hughes won the regional title at 220 pounds but he could potentially have a rematch in the first round to a wrestler he lost to in the Yukon tournament semifinals – Zacary Stillwell of Yukon, who must win the wrestle-in match to face Hughes.
Other seniors looking to finish on the podium are Gabe Fontanez (113 pounds) and heavyweight Carson Cottrill. Both finished third at the regionals and would have to face the East Regional champions in the championship semifinals if they are able to win their first-round matches.
Junior Cameron Johnson (15-7) is the second seed out of the East Regional at 195 pounds.
Stillwater also got some good news heading into the state tournament.
According to Kyle on Thursday, Angelo Ferrari – who took a medical forfeit in the regional championship for an injury sustained in the 160-pound semifinals – is ready to go this weekend.
“Angelo is cleared medically and by the OSSAA and he’s expecting to compete,” Kyle told the News Press via text.
Due to the winter weather throughout Oklahoma, the OSSAA has altered the schedule for the state tournament.
Friday will now just be the pigtail matches – starting at 5:30 p.m. – and the first round of the championship brackets at all weights and classes – starting at 7 p.m. Most of the action will now be Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m. with consolation matches leading up to the semifinals to start at 12:30 p.m.
Instead of just having the championship matches in Saturday’s evening session as usual, all medal matches will be wrestled across each weight and class starting at 7:30 p.m.
