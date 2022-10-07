CUSHING – As Cushing quarterback Blaze Berlowitz huddled his team together prior to their field entrance, he had one main point of emphasis.
Seize the moment.
Every morning the senior quarterback reminds himself this – both on and off the field. However, in such a pivotal moment in the season, he decided to reiterate that to his teammates prior to one of the most important games of the season for the Tigers.
“I saw something on social media today that reminded me of how important it is (to seize the moment),” Berlowitz said. “It was one of those little motivational posts. I told all of (my teammates) that, you know history is a great thing, and we’re here to make it, not witness it. We just have to execute and play at our level.”
As the Tigers ran on the field, a transparent skyline with a scenic small town view in Cushing, Oklahoma greeted them, making it a fitting night for high school football.
Both bands played their respective fight songs as music blasted throughout the stadium speakers, creating a rowdy, chaotic crowd to set the tone early for what had been set up to be a high-caliber, primetime Friday night game.
However, the projected flow of the game didn’t entirely go as anticipated as No. 1-ranked Cushing (6-0) overpowered fourth-ranked Wagoner 42-0 at O’Dell Field to put the Tigers in the driver’s seat for the 4A high school football standings.
Facing one of 4A’s traditional powerhouses, Cushing had a good portion of its season on the line.
“I told our guys before the game how big of a moment, how big of a game it was and they rose to the occasion,” Cushing coach Rusty Morgan said. “They’ve done that for six weeks now and it’s honestly just a testament to who we are as a team.”
After trading punts to open the game, Berlowitz led his team on a lengthy 10-play drive that drained more than five minutes off of the play clock. He found wide receiver Camden Crooks on a swing route for nine yards to put the Tigers on the board first, giving them the early lead.
“Camden (Crooks) was my first option on that play,” Berlowitz said. “But I saw him running to the left side, and as soon as I threw him the ball, and that first defender missed the tackle, I knew he was gone. Camden is just built like that, Nobody was catching him and I knew it.”
A rather even first quarter of action quickly shifted into utter chaos for Wagoner, as the Tigers recorded three touchdowns in the second quarter to take a four-touchdown lead heading into the half.
Cushing came out sloppy in the second half – missing blocks and dropping passes as the Tiger hit an offensive standstill early in the third quarter. In spite of holding a four-possession advantage, Berlowitz was not at ease with the shaky offensive performance.
“I told our offense that we just needed to be ourselves,” Berlowitz said. “I don’t care if we’re up four, five, or six touchdowns, we need to stay true to who we are as an offense to sustain a good season.”
Shortly after, things seemed to click again offensively for the Tigers as Berlowitz found wide receiver Brady Matteson in the right corner of the end zone to give Cushing a five-touchdown lead.
One drive later, running back Noah Jones found the end zone once again, this time from 11 yards out to give the Tigers a 42-0 advantage late in the third quarter.
Outside of a red zone interception on Cushing’s third drive, Berlowitz played a rather clean ballgame, completing 23 of 33 on passing for 401 yards and three touchdowns.
Jones provided stability for the Tigers on the offensive side of the ball, rushing for 164 yards on 16 attempts, tallying three touchdown runs.
“When we have a back like Noah (Jones) we can do so much on offense,” Berlowitz said. “It opens another element to our offense and you know, with that, obviously we can do what we did tonight.”
Admittingly, neither the coaches or players of both sides expected a 42-0 win – it came as a surprise to everyone.
However, Morgan says the win over Wagoner is a true testament to the grit and work ethic of his team. While there have been a handful of blowouts in favor of the Tigers so far in their 2022 campaign, Morgan added that he has not been more pleased with his team’s postgame than he was on Friday night, all season.
“I never see this kind of an outcome coming, regardless of the opponent but especially with a team like Wagoner,” Morgan said. “Whenever this team comes out clicking on both sides like we have for six weeks now, we’re hard to stop. If we can keep playing like we have moving forward we’re gonna be a tough team to beat for sure.”
Cushing will now shift its focus to next week where it will face McLain at 7 p.m. at home, in hopes of remaining perfect for its 2022 campaign.
