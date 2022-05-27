ARLINGTON, Texas – When TCU relief pitcher Caleb Bolden entered the game in the third inning, Oklahoma State had two runners on base, but he wouldn’t have to immediately face the Cowboys’ most formidable power hitters.
Bolden needed two outs to end the frame, and the next three batters were at the bottom of the OSU baseball team’s lineup. He wasn’t dealing with cleanup hitter Griffin Doersching, who cut the Horned Frogs’ lead to one run with a monstrous two-RBI homer over the center-field wall. Maybe the Cowboys’ seventh, eighth and ninth hitters would give him some time to settle in.
They didn’t.
Shortstop Marcus Brown singled through the right side, loading the bases. Center fielder Caeden Trenkle took a pitch to the ankle/foot for the tying RBI, shaking it off and advancing to first base. Then catcher Chase Adkison, the nine-hole hitter, placed the ball up the middle and reached on a fielder’s choice, allowing the Cowboys to score again and take the lead while Trenkle was out at second.
OSU upset TCU, 8-4, on Friday at the Big 12 tournament, knocking the top-seeded team out of the bracket, and the Cowboys proved the Horned Frogs didn’t have the only lineup with depth. One step closer to the championship game, OSU will face fifth-seeded Texas at 9 a.m. Saturday, needing to defeat the Longhorns twice to reach the finals.
To avoid elimination, the Cowboys (38-19) stockpiled 12 hits against TCU’s five pitchers.
“Those kids all have great arms, and those lefties in particular were tough matchups for us,” said OSU coach Josh Holliday. “But we hung in there, and if something didn’t go our way, we just responded and picked each other up. I thought our team played a very determined, gritty, emotionally invested game today. I’m very proud of them.”
Trenkle, a sophomore from Hillsboro, Texas, led OSU’s offense. Competing in a ballpark about an hour’s drive from his hometown, he went 3 for 4 at the plate with a team-high three RBIs, including a two-RBI single that gave OSU a 6-4 lead in the fifth inning. His three hits were his highest total since a series-opening win against the Horned Frogs on April 22.
Trenkle occupies a sometimes overlooked but essential spot in OSU’s lineup, maintaining the energy that the top and heart of the batting order – including Roc Riggio, Doersching and Nolan McLean – create while swinging for the fences.
“They kind of wear pitchers down,” Holliday said. “Caeden’s kind of sitting there where maybe a guy catches his breath, and (Trenkle is) doing a good job now of capitalizing with runners on base and being a really important piece of a good offense, which is a seven-eight hole to drive runners in.”
OSU's seven-through-nine-hole hitters kept the entire lineup strong. Brown and Adkison added two hits each, along with Adkison’s RBI fielder’s choice in the top of the third. TCU’s pitchers couldn’t retire them easily – Trenkle and Adkison never struck out, while Brown did only once.
After they kept OSU’s offense rolling through the top of the third, winning pitcher Roman Phansalkar (6-2) quelled the Frogs’ attempt at reclaiming the lead. Although he gave up an RBI double that tied the game at 4 in the bottom of the third, he settled in to allow no runs or hits through the next four innings, allowing the Cowboys to jump to an 8-4 advantage in the fifth.
The right-handed junior from Edmond struck out six, walked one and allowed one run on two hits while throwing a career-high 81 pitches.
“Roman has been one of our best pitchers the entire year,” Holliday said. “We’ve just had the luxury of bringing him out of the bullpen to put him in position to shorten ball games, and he’s done a tremendous job.”
Phansalkar said he hasn’t had to rely on his changeup too often this season. He typically uses it against left-handed batters – and TCU (36-20) had more than he usually encounters.
“They kind of forced me to have to be good with that pitch,” Phansalkar said. “And the way (pitching coach) Rob (Walton) called the game today was pretty impressive.”
In the eighth inning, Walton strategically put freshman Ryan Ure on the mound, creating a lefty-versus-lefty matchup that resulted in TCU third baseman Brayden Taylor striking out looking. Right-handed pitcher Kale Davis replaced Ure after the first out of the eighth, and McLean moved from third base to the mound for the ninth, fanning two before a groundout sealed the victory.
Holliday said he is proud of how his team won two straight games after a tournament-opening loss to Texas, but he doesn’t give much power to the idea of carrying momentum from one day to the next. Instead, he treats each game as a clean slate.
“You gotta start over tomorrow,” Holliday said. “Wake up at 6 o’clock and decide you’re going to be courageous and tough and competitive and roll in here ready to go again, because anything less than that won’t get it done.”
