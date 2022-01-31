PERRY – The first two were eerily similar.
The third occurrence looked different but had the same result.
And combined, Maebrey Shields’ three consecutive possessions swung the game in Perry’s favor.
The Perry Lady Maroons beat Pawnee, 46-31, Monday night in Perry. Shields, a junior Perry guard, played a key role in the win for the Class 3A Maroons.
With 7:40 remaining in the second quarter, Shields caught a pass from senior guard Atlanta Ward and hoisted a left-angle 3-pointer. The shot was a swish, and after the Maroons came up with a defensive stop, Shields got the ball in the same spot on the white maple court.
At the 7-minute mark, she took the shot and swished again.
“Maebrey is a kid that is going to make shots,” Perry coach Paul Duncan said. “She is shooting almost 40 percent from three. I think 39.5 percent. She’s going to make shots, and when she gets rolling, then our energy picks up. When she gets going, we’re pretty good.”
The No. 2 Maroons (16-2) kept giving the ball to their player with the hot hand. On the next possession, after Perry forced another defensive stop, Shields caught the ball in the same place where she made two straight. Instead of taking a 3-pointer, though, she drove.
Shields, who finished with 13 points, got to the basket, drew a foul and made the layup. She converted the free throw, and her nine straight points were part of a 17-0 Perry run in the second quarter.
“It was just good passes and good shots,” Shields said. “Atlanta drove in and gave me wide open shots. I just shot it.”
The run broke the game – which was tied at 6 after the first quarter – open.
Despite a pair of long 3-pointers from Pawnee guard Taylor Grant, who finished with six points, the 2A Black Bears (10-7) never mustered enough offense to get back in the game
“I thought defensively we played really well,” Duncan said. “They had trouble scoring all night long. Two of their buckets were almost at the center circle for three. You’re not gonna go out there that far and guard.”
The Black Bears’ leading scorer Bella Wilson was held to seven points, a testament to the Maroons’ execution of their defensive formula.
“Guarding your girl, staying solid,” Shields said. “Just try not to gamble and know the person you are guarding.
Perry held Pawnee to 12 points in the first half, and five in the fourth quarter.
“This group can really guard when they want to,” Duncan said. “They do a really great job of guarding. We’ve got four guards who can get out and guard.”
Perry shot 10 for 11 on free throws, another positive sign on an impressive night. Kennedy Hight, who led all scorers with 14 points, went 5 for 5.
“We’re a pretty good free throw shooting team,” Duncan said. “I think that’s gonna be another reason why we’re going to be pretty good at stretch.”
