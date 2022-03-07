TULSA – Kaden Gfeller has something new he may potentially get to hang in the nursery of the daughter he and his girlfriend are expecting within the next month.
The Oklahoma State senior won his second Big 12 Conference championship Sunday at the BOK Center in Tulsa – his first conference crown since 2019 – and with it came the customary oversized bracket.
A perfect wall decoration.
“I might do that, we’ll see if that happens,” Gfeller said. “We’ll see if my girlfriend says it’s OK.”
The Heritage Hall product has been through trials and tribulations both off and on the mat since his promising freshman season.
He found himself as a backup to three-time All-American Boo Lewallen for much of that time, until getting the opportunity to move down a weight for the Big 12 tournament last season. It didn’t go as well at 141 pounds, as he finished eighth and failed to make the NCAA tournament.
The journey made Sunday night all the sweeter when he held off Oklahoma’s Willie McDougald in the 149-pound championship, winning by a 2-1 decision – with a stall point being the deciding factor.
“It’s incredible. Man, it’s surreal,” Gfeller said. “I can’t really put into words how far I’ve come. A lot has changed since the first time I won it, and now I’m just really excited and pleased with the person that I’ve become. It means a lot to me.”
Cowboy leader Daton Fix claimed his third oversized bracket from the Big 12 championships.
Growing up not far from the BOK Center, the Sand Springs native topped Northern Iowa’s Kyle Biscoglia by 6-2 decision to earn the title at 133 pounds to become a three-time conference champion.
“It started out pretty good with two takedowns in the first period, and then after that not so great,” Fix said. “I didn’t generate enough offense to score really. Yeah, the guy was sitting on his knee and grabbing my wrist, but he did the same thing to me last time and I knew what he was gonna do.
“I’ve just gotta find ways to score whenever guys are doing that to me. I scored enough points to win, but I want to score way more than that.”
While Fix was winning yet another conference title, sophomore Dustin Plott was the third Cowboy to claim a crown – which was his first as a Cowboy.
The Tuttle product went into last year’s conference tournament dealing with a nagging shoulder injury and struggled to barely qualify for the NCAA tournament.
This time around, he lived up to his seeding by winning the title at 174 pounds.
But it wasn’t easy.
Facing Missouri’s Peyton Mocco, the sixth seed at the weight, Plott needed a takedown in the final 15 seconds of the match to secure a 4-3 decision.
“Growing up in Oklahoma coming to the Big 12 several times and it’s definitely been a goal of mine since I was little,” said Plott, who mentioned he would give his bracket to his dad since the OSU sophomore didn’t have room for it in his Stillwater apartment. “It was great to have it happen – though really not in the fashion I would have liked. In my mind, I wrestled a little bit sloppy, but I got it done.”
It looked as though Oklahoma State might make it a sweep in the championship appearances when fellow Tuttle product Luke Surber took to the mat at heavyweight.
The No. 7 in the tournament, Surber was looking to become the lowest seed to go on to win a conference championship. And he came out hot with a takedown with a cradle into back points as he tried to pin top-seeded Wyatt Hendrickson of Air Force in the first minute.
“I enjoyed watching that match,” Smith said. “It was a good match from the standpoint of just watching two heavyweights compete.”
However, the redshirt freshman had shaken the hornet’s nest.
Hendrickson, who had two pins on his way to the finals, responded from the early deficit with ferocity. The eventual Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament never gave up an offensive point to Surber the remainder of the match and rolled up a 16-6 major decision.
“There’s some good things he can take from this final match, and recognize that once you punch, you better be punching back,” Smith said.
Despite having the most conference champions, Oklahoma State finished fourth in the team standings – bringing an end to its nine-year streak of Big 12 titles.
The same team to win the league championship before OSU’s reign was the team to bring an end to it. In its return as a Big 12 wrestling affiliate, Missouri rolled to the conference championship – beating the field by 18.5 points.
The Cowboys – who were without defending national champion AJ Ferrari, and got no points from All-Americans Travis Wittlake and Wyatt Sheets who were dealing with different injuries – finished behind Oklahoma and Iowa State, and were 24 points short of the Tigers.
“It’s hard to win a tournament when three of your weights struggle to score. That’s the difference, and really that was something I thought could happen,” Smith said.
In the larger scheme of things, the Cowboys already know they have six wrestlers locked into spots for the NCAA tournament by way of automatic qualifiers from placements at the Big 12 tournament. Aside from the four finalists, sophomore Trevor Mastrogiovanni finished third at 125 pounds and true freshman Carter Young got the seventh and final qualifier at 141.
Super senior Dakota Geer finished one spot out of the four qualifying spots given for 184 pounds, and will have to wait to see if the selection committee gives the Cowboy who was ranked 10th in the coaches poll at the end of February will receive one of the four at-large bids for the weight.
“I would think (Geer) is a shoe-in with what he’s done,” Smith said. “So I’d love for Geer to make this (nationals) team as we prepare for the next two weeks.”
