The solid fortress had to crack eventually.
The Stillwater High boys’ soccer team maintained dominance in its home environment throughout the 2021 season and carried that success into the start of this year, but Tulsa Union managed to escape Pioneer Stadium with a victory to open district play. The Redhawks toppled the Pioneers, 2-1, on Friday night, ending Stillwater’s 15-game regular-season home win streak.
Stillwater (6-3 overall, 0-1 District 6A-3) hadn’t dropped a non-playoff match at Pioneer Stadium since the beginning of the curtailed 2020 season.
“This has been a pretty good fortress for us,” coach Seth Condley said. “And this one, it should have been in overtime.”
Although the Pioneers entered the match fresh off a Stillwater Cup championship, Tulsa Union curbed their momentum.
The Redhawks’ second-half goal finalized the outcome, but it wasn’t the one that haunted Condley after the match. Instead, the frustrating early difference-maker - Tulsa Union’s first goal – stuck with him.
About 14 minutes into the first half, Condley watched the Redhawks connect with the back of the net on a shot from around the 18-yardline of Stillwater’s field. The ball took a hop in front of junior goalkeeper Kade Stevens before it hit the net, and Condley didn’t make excuses for the seasoned Stillwater defense that gave the Redhawks a lucky break.
“You got to make them earn their goals,” Condley said. “And that first goal, they didn’t earn it. They just played a hapless ball in, and it just bounced in. It just can’t happen. It can’t happen at this level.”
Stillwater responded quickly. About three minutes after the Pioneers gave up the goal, senior Luke Prentice fired the ball past Union keeper Cameron McColloch on a combination play to knot the match at 1. Prentice has recently shifted from midfielder to forward, and Condley said the move is working well.
“I’m glad he got his first goal,” Condley said. “He got us back in the game and got the crowd back into it. Unfortunately, we were battling uphill after you give up a pretty bad goal … you’re battling against a team that’s pretty athletic.
“I think overall, athlete-wise, speed-wise, we’re right there with them. But still, the little bitty things like that will – at this high of a level, it will get you beat – and it did tonight.”
Despite several agile saves from Stevens, the Redhawks reclaimed the lead with 13:30 left. Stillwater’s offense had chances but never capitalized in the second half. Junior defender Noah Weichbrodt said he thought Tulsa Union’s early goal put his team “in shock.”
Next, the Pioneers look to bounce back in a district matchup against Putnam City at 8 p.m. Tuesday on the road.
“We need to not take it lightly, and we need to realize that these games are the most serious games we’ll have all year,” Weichbrodt said. “We need to come out at the start and just come at them really tough.
“Especially at an away game with not our home crowd and our student section, it’s going to be different, so we just need to be prepared.”
