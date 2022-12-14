Mike Boynton didn’t need to be asked a single question. He seemingly already had the answer figured out.
In the aftermath of Oklahoma State men’s basketball’s first loss of the season, a 61-60 defeat courtesy of Southern Illinois on Nov. 10 in Gallagher-Iba Arena, the sixth-year coach knew what led to his team’s second loss during opening week in as many years.
“For us, it was a lot of self-inflicted wounds, if you will,” Boynton said. “Not to take anything away from (Southern Illinois), but they had nothing to do with us missing free throws, for instance – or even our late turnovers.”
While the Cowboys have improved on their mark from the free-throw line, turnovers have plagued the Pokes through the first quarter of the season.
OSU would be nearly unblemished heading into the waning parts of the nonconference schedule if it weren’t for turning the ball over plentifully during inopportune situations.
But now, a month into the season, the Cowboys have four unwelcome losses in hand, all of which were aided by turnovers. They’ll be 6-4 when making the trek to play Wichita State (6-4) at 8 p.m. Saturday in Wichita, Kansas.
The Cowboys have turned the ball over an average of 15.1 times throughout their first 10 games. That puts them tied with Rhode Island at 304th out of 352 programs. They have more turnovers (151) than they do assists (138), ranking them 282nd with a turnover/assist ratio of 0.89.
They’re among the bottom third of the country in most turnover categories, and if they weren’t, they likely wouldn’t be one of only two teams (Iowa State) in the Big 12 Conference that didn’t at least receive votes in this week’s AP Top 25.
Ahead of OSU’s 70-65 loss to Virginia Tech on Dec. 11 at the Barclays Center, Boynton believed the scouting report for the Hokies was simple. He knew his team needed to anchor down on defense, which has been the Pokes’ staple throughout the first month.
But he also believed it was an opportunity to get back on track at the offensive end.
“We’ll have less pressure when facing their defense as we run our offense,” Boynton said three days prior to the 5-point loss. “They don’t play that many guys. They play five guys. Their starters all play over 30 minutes.”
That didn’t matter, though.
As Virginia Tech led 62-60 with two minutes to play, the Cowboys were in a prime position to nab their second eye-catching win in the span of five days. And then Virginia Tech forward Justyn Mutts nabbed three steals, sparking a run that gave the Hokies a 67-60 lead they clung to until the final buzzer.
That was only the latest of the Cowboys’ struggles.
They’ve turned the ball over on 18.3 percent of their 72.1 possessions per game, meaning they’re having to further rely on their defense to make up for only having an average of roughly 54 possessions a contest.
In their six wins, the Cowboys average 14.2 turnovers. In their four losses, they average 16.5. It’s a two-possession difference that isn’t all too noticeable, but it’s perhaps the very thing keeping them from being undefeated thus far.
OSU’s average margin of loss is 4.75 points. That, of course, is ground that could be covered – deficits that could be turned into leads – with two extra possessions.
And it’s started to impact their wins, too.
While their 65-51 win over Sam Houston, the No. 7 team in the first NET rankings of the season, from Dec. 6 will be a highlight on the Pokes’ resume in March, it could have been even better brighter. After winning by 14, Boynton wasn’t blind to the fact that his team shooting 61 percent from the field in the second half was accompanied by another 17 turnovers against the Bearkats.
“Kind of offsets that,” Boynton said. “You cut that in half, you have seven turnovers. You take six more shots, you’re making four of ’em. Now you’re at 75 or whatever – just the psychology of understanding the little battles within the game is the next step for this team.
“When we were at (Stephen F. Austin), we played a style similarly – that was just over-the-top physical. Everywhere you turn, there’s a hand on you, a body on you. … You frustrate a team like us, who’s used to being able to run their offense a little bit more flow and rhythm.”
That’s been a common theme throughout all four of the Cowboys’ losses. They’ve come against teams that want to play a physical, slower-paced brand of basketball that forces opponents to capitalize on limited opportunities.
All of the defeats have come to teams ranked in the top 25 percent of the country in scoring defense in Southern Illinois (66th), UCF (24th), UConn (14th) and Virginia Tech (74). Each one of those teams, in some way or another, shared similarities that have stifled OSU’s offense.
That’ll be what the Cowboys face when they play Wichita State this weekend, too. The Shockers enter Saturday’s contest tied with Oklahoma and Kansas State at 30th in scoring defense, allowing 60.9 points per game. They do, however, rank toward the bottom of the country in turnovers forced per game (11.7).
The matchup provides the Pokes with a chance to get back on track following the loss to Virginia Tech. Should they take care of the ball against the Shockers, the Cowboys will be primed to seize the opportunity. If the Cowboys don’t, they could find themselves one game above .500 with only one game before opening Big 12 play at Kansas on New Year’s Eve.
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics and high school sports.
