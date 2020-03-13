STATE COLLEGE – The U.S. Olympic Team Trials Wrestling event slated for April at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College has been postponed amid growing coronavirus concerns.
The event, which determines who will represent the United States during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, was scheduled for April 4-5.
“Due to the ever-changing impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and out of concern for the health and wellbeing of athletes, fans, staff and the community, USA Wrestling, Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics, the Bryce Jordan Center and U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee have collectively decided to postpone the U.S. Olympic Team Trials,” USA Wrestling said in a statement on Friday evening.
“Organizers are working closely with local officials and health experts in hopes of rescheduling the event at the Bryce Jordan Center. Updated event information will be shared as soon as possible."
USA Wrestling officials said ticket holders should hold onto to their tickets until future event details can be finalized.
The Bryce Jordan Center is operated independently from Penn State University.
Earlier this week, U.S. Wrestling Director of Communications & Special Projects Gary Abbott said the organization would work closely with partners at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee and at Penn State to monitor developments.
“(We’re) having multiple conversations on this on a regular basis about this,” Abbott said at the time. “At this point, we have not made any decision to alter the plans for the competition to be held at Penn State. We’re taking the experts’ advice on this, and that comes from both medical and government agencies. Clearly, based upon information we get from places like the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control, we’re going to use that information as part of our decision process.”
Penn State on Wednesday implemented remote-learning courses through April 3 and encouraged students to refrain from visiting its 24 campuses. On Thursday, Penn State along with the Big Ten Conference canceled athletic competitions for the remaining school year.
“As heartbreaking as this is for our student-athletes, coaches and staff, it is clear that the decision to suspend competition and focus on this worldwide health crisis is the only responsible action,” Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said in a statement. This is an unprecedented situation and is very difficult to navigate and requires us to move forward with an abundance of caution.”
“We are fully supportive and in agreement with the decisions today by the Big Ten and NCAA as the health and welfare of our student-athletes, staff and community is paramount. We know this announcement is disappointing for our student-athletes, and our hearts ache for their lost opportunities. However, we are committed to their continuing education, health, safety and welfare and that of our community.”
