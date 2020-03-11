The Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament joined the Big 12 and Big Ten in playing without fans starting with Thursday’s quarterfinal round.
The league announced the decision in a statement Wednesday evening. That came late on the second day of the five-day event, after fans had attended four full games and half of the Boston College-Notre Dame game at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The league cited the “rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19,” saying games would be played only with teams, player guests, limited school administrators and credentialed media present.
Thursday’s games are the first to feature the top seeds in No. 4 Florida State, No. 10 Duke, No. 15 Louisville and No. 17 Virginia.
The NCAA announced that only family and essential personnel would attend the “March Madness” tournament games that begin next week around the country, including in Greensboro. After the NCAA’s announcement, the Big 12 and Big Ten – which were opening play in their league tournaments Wednesday – made similar calls to keep out fans with Thursday’s games.
Big 12 Tournament
The Big 12 and Big Ten basketball tournaments will proceed without fans beginning with Thursday’s games, following the lead of the NCAA Tournament in barring anybody but family and essential personnel. Each conference started Wednesday’s tournament games with fans in attendance.
Going forward, Big 12 teams will be allowed 125 tickets on a game-by-game basis beginning with Thursday’s quarterfinals at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The arena will be cleared after each game. The tickets will go to guests of student-athletes and staff members, but pep bands, cheerleaders and dance teams won’t be allowed.
At the Big Ten tourney in Indianapolis, attendance starting Thursday will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media and immediate family members of the participating teams.
The Big 12 policy also will be in place for its women’s tournament, which begins Thursday night in Kansas City.
“The attempt is to absolutely minimize the number of people here but still find a way to conduct events and actually get the opportunity to play games,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsy said.
Baylor men’s basketball coach Scott Drew says it’s “sad” that college coaches and players in the NCAA Tournament won’t get to experience the excitement that a fan presence adds to the games.
Drew says it also will be an adjustment for coaches who now have to prepare for an environment similar to the scrimmages they conduct during the preseason. He notes that players won’t have the excuse that they can’t hear coaches’ instructions.
Drew and some players spoke after No. 5 Baylor practiced Wednesday in preparation for the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, where teams learned of NCAA President Mark Emmert’s decision to restrict attendance of the NCAA postseason events. Emmert says only essential staff and limited family members will be permitted to attend the games. The decision applies to more than just men’s and women’s basketball. All NCAA-sponsored championships including hockey’s Frozen Four will be affected.
Baylor guard Devonte Bandoo says it’s “shocking” and “really unfortunate” that fans will be barred from the NCAA Tournament. He calls it a “reality check.”
Drew says he suspects playing in an empty arena will adequately address public health concerns and that he’s not concerned at this point about the possibility of games being canceled.
Ivy League
The Ivy League says all athletic practices and events have been canceled, while the Division III New England Small College Athletic Conference says it’s canceling conference play for all spring sports.
“Given this situation, it is not feasible for practice and competition to continue,” the Ivy League said in a statement.
The Princeton, New Jersey-based league says the decision by member university presidents to scrap all practices and competitions was unanimous.
The Ivy League says individual institutions may still decide whether winter sports teams or athletes who’ve qualified for postseason play may continue to participate.
Nebraska high schools
Nebraska is the latest state to limit attendance or cancel a state high school championship tournament.
The Nebraska boys’ basketball tournament will be played as scheduled Thursday through Saturday, but the only fans allowed into the venues will be participants’ immediate families.
The Lincoln and Lancaster County Health Department recommended limiting spectators because of concern about the spread of coronavirus. Health officials announced this week that a Crofton High School student who attended the girls’ tournament in Lincoln last week was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Ohio announced that only participants’ families and media will be allowed to attend winter sports postseason tournaments.
Connecticut has canceled the remainder of its winter sports seasons as well as state tournaments.
Boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments in New York and Pennsylvania have been disrupted because several schools have declined to host games, forcing them to be rescheduled.
