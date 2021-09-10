The Big 12 Conference announced Friday morning that BYU, Cincinnati, UCF and Houston have been extended invitations to become members of the league as voted on by the league’s board of directors.
In a release from the Big 12 office, the vote in accordance to league bylaws requiring a supermajority of directors “was approved unanimously by the eight counting members.” It would appear due to the scheduled departures of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC, they did not vote in the expansion.
“The Big 12 will remain a nationally strong league that will continue to provide current and future OSU student-athletes the opportunity to compete for championships at the highest level,” OSU director of Athletics Chad Weiberg said in a statement released by the university.
The conference also announced the league, in conjunction with the four new members, will hold press conferences throughout the day with representatives from the four member universities.
"I am enthusiastic about the future of (Oklahoma State) athletics and welcome these four respected universities with impressive athletic traditions into the Big 12 Conference," OSU president Kayse Shrum said in a statement. "Today's actions represent the first in a series of steps to expand the conference and ensure we continue to compete at the highest level in all women's and men's sports."
During a media Zoom call that focused on Houston's introduction to the conference, commissioner Bob Bowlsby provided statistics about how the four new members will bolster the Big 12. He pointed out that Houston, BYU, Cincinnati and UCF bring in 200,000 students and expand the conference to three more states, reaching a population of 40 million.
"This is not just about adding members to the Big 12," Bowlsby said. "This is about adding members that are additive and that bring the kinds of synergies that help UH get better and help every last member of our league get better. ... I think great athletics conferences are built on great rivalries, and we are going to have tremendous rivalries in our league."
Bowlsby confirmed BYU will join the conference in 2023. Houston, UCF and Cincinnati will enter the Big 12 "not later than" July 1, 2024. Bowlsby also didn't rule out the idea of more expansion in the future.
"I think we're always going to be open to opportunities as they present themselves," Bowlsby said. "We're living in a very fast-changing athletic environment, and we will be at 14 (teams) for a while, we'll drop back to 12, and as there are targets of opportunity or as there are situations that dictate that we change composition, we'll be prepared to do those things."
At this point, it's too early for Bowlsby to estimate how much Big 12 revenue will change.
"Really, it's not a time when I could sit here and forecast, it's gonna be worth this much more or this much less," Bowlsby said. "That isn't the nature of it. I think live sports is always going to be a valuable commodity, and if you have live sports with competition among the very best universities that you can put together in an alliance, you have a chance to go forward and do good things. That's what we expect from ourselves. That's what we will take into the early years of competition, and that's what we'll take into the marketplace when it's time in '24 to begin talking with our media partners and others that may have interest in the inventory."
From a football standpoint, the four programs joining the league have been competitive of late – with BYU having the most history in football with a national championship won in 1984. Cincinnati is ranked No. 7 in this week’s Associated Press poll, while UCF and BYU are receiving votes to where they are ranked Nos. 28 and 38, respectively.
"The Big 12 Conference has been among the best football leagues in the country for the past 25 years," Cowboy coach Mike Gundy said in a tweet. "The addition of these four programs will allow us to introduce our brand of football to fans in new locations.
"I welcome the new conference members, and look forward to competing against them while maintaining competition with our long-standing league members. We have the best of both worlds."
In men’s basketball – the other big-money sport in college athletics – BYU and Houston were in the NCAA tournament last spring, with Houston reaching the final four where it lost to Big 12’s Baylor, which won the tournament.
Last year snapped a nine-year streak of being in the NCAA tournament field for Cincinnati – which has had a winning record every season dating back to the 2008-09 campaign. UCF has made the NCAA tournament just three times in the past 25 years, and just once in the past 15 years (2018-19 season).
“I look forward to the future of Big 12 basketball. I’m thankful for the leadership within the conference for working diligently over the last few months to position the conference for future success,” Cowboy basketball coach Mike Boynton said in a statement released by OSU. “While our league has been the most competitive from top to bottom during my four years as head coach, adding UCF, Houston, BYU and Cincinnati will enhance that competitiveness even more.
“I have great respect for each school, and know the success that they’ve all had on a national level.”
