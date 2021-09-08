According to multiple reports Wednesday, the first steps toward an expanded Big 12 Conference are underway.
The Athletic is reporting sources that say the University of Cincinnati and UCF have officially submitted applications to join the league. Speculation surrounding those two universities, as well as BYU and Houston, have been reported since late last week.
Several news outlets out of Cincinnati have reported receiving confirmation from university sources that the Bearcats have submitted their application to the Big 12.
“A lot of people live in that part of the country, and that logo has grown in popularity in the last few years,” Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy said of Cincinnati on Monday. “They're winning. Winning is important, and a somewhat extended period of winning is important, I would think, to these television people.”
A report by the Orlando Sentinel also confirmed UCF’s submission to the Big 12, receiving confirmation by a source from the American Athletic Conference – from which Cincinnati, UCF and Houston are members.
“Central Florida has 71,000 students, And they're in a heck of a television market. They have a heck of a recruiting base, and they've played good football,” Gundy said.
Late Wednesday evening, Oklahoma State alumnus Brett McMurphy, who know writes for The Action Network, reported sources indicated Houston and BYU had also officially applied for membership.
Per McMurphy, will vote Friday on the status of the applications – with the likelihood of all four being accepted. His source also informed him the league plans to hold a news conference following the voting process.
Reports claim the league needs just eight votes in favor of the expansion, meaning it would take more than just the outgoing programs of Oklahoma and Texas saying no to end the possibility of expansion.
“I like that our president (Dr. Kayse Shrum) is proactive and aggressive. And I like that the conference is trying to come up with different avenues and ways that they can go if something happens,” Gundy said Monday.
