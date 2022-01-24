AJ Ferrari, Oklahoma State wrestling’s defending national champion at 197 pounds, and OSU distance runner Isai Rodriguez were involved in a car wreck Monday evening.
Word of the wreck first became public when Ferrari’s father posted on Facebook, “Everyone please get on your knees and pray for AJ Jr. I have no details but he got into a bad wreck.”
Ferrari’s father turned to Facebook once again late Monday with an update on AJ’s status.
“He has fluid in his lungs that is affecting his oxygen levels and some bad bruising with some internal bleeding, so they are keeping him here,” the message read. “If you saw the car and AJ, you would know this was a miracle.
“Thank you to the Medics and police for their care. I am so thankful to our great and powerful God. All praise to Him! I sincerely thank everyone who prayed for AJ and reached out. Please continue to pray for Isai and AJ’s oxygen levels to get back to normal, the removal of the fluid on his lung and the internal bleeding to stop.”
Rodriguez was transported by LifeNet to Stillwater Medical with internal trunk, arm, leg and head injuries which OSU reported as non-life threatening.
Included with his message was a release from Oklahoma State athletics that verified that the passenger with Ferrari was Rodriguez and that the wreck occurred while they were returning to Stillwater after visiting a youth wrestling practice in Cushing.
The statement goes on to read that, Ferrari was transported by helicopter to Oklahoma City “where he is responsive.” OSU added that his injuries are “not life-threatening."
Perkins Fire Chief Joe Barta was still on the scene at 9:30 p.m. He confirmed his department had been called to a two-car wreck about three miles east of Perkins on State Highway 33 shortly after 8 p.m.
One vehicle was on fire and the people in the burning car had already been removed – possibly by bystanders, he said – when Perkins fire fighters arrived.
One of the occupants of the burning vehicle was flown from the scene in a medical helicopter and another was transported by ambulance, Barta said. The occupant of the second vehicle declined treatment.
Although the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was in charge of the scene, the Payne County Sheriff’s Office also responded. Sheriff Joe Harper told the News Press the accident appeared to have occurred as one vehicle was trying to pass on the two-lane road and struck the other vehicle head-on.
He said at the time the more seriously injured patient was flown out.
According to the official Oklahoma Department of Public Safety report, there were two vehicles involved in the collision.
Ferrari and Rodriguez were in a 2019 Dodge Durango being driven by Ferrari. The other vehicle was a 2007 Chevy pickup driven by Valenda McKee, 56, of Ripley. McKee was not injured, according to the report.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Durango was westbound and pickup was eastbound as the Durango was passing three cars while cresting a hill. The Durango struck the pickup, departed the roadway and overturned an unknown amount of time.
The cause of collision was listed as passing in a no-passing zone. Seat belts were in use by all involved. Conditions were listed as clear and dry.
The OHP, Payne County Sheriff’s Office, Perkins Police Department, Perkins Fire Department, LifeNet and Air Evac responded to the scene.
According to a story from Pokes Report, a passenger with Ferrari – which is now known to be Rodriguez – reportedly was able to crawl through the broken windshield to escape the vehicle, which eventually caught fire with Ferrari still inside. In a stroke of happenstance, one of the vehicles on the scene was that of Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn, who according to Pokes Report pulled the Cowboy wrestler out of the burning vehicle. The News Press has been unable to confirm if Dunn was on scene.
O’Colly reporter Adam Engel shared a social media post from younger brother Anthony, who wrote, “Nothing broken on him they said and he will be okay. Thank you for your prayers everyone.”
An update from Anthony Ferrari.
With news of Ferrari’s accident, the tight-knit wrestling community began coming together.
Minnesota heavyweight Gable Steveson – a recent Olympic gold medalist – brushed aside the social media rivalry between the pair of national champions late Monday by tweeting out an picture of he and Ferrari after last year’s national championship that included a heart emoji.
