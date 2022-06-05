The night before Oklahoma State scored 43 runs in a pair of games that combined for nearly 10 hours, designated hitter Griffin Doersching sent a text message to his teammates.
During a postgame press conference, sophomore third baseman/pitcher Nolan McLean told reporters what Doersching said.
“Let’s just create some memories together."
Creating memories was an understatement for what the OSU baseball team managed to do on a wild but rewarding Sunday.
The Cowboys slipped past Arkansas, 14-10, in 10 innings Sunday night in the Stillwater Regional, preserving their hopes of advancing to a home super regional. The extra-innings contest started about an hour after OSU walloped Missouri State, 29-15, clawing back from a 12-0 deficit as the Cowboys and Bears combined for the most runs scored in an NCAA baseball tournament matchup.
Avoiding elimination, the overall-seventh-seeded Cowboys (42-21) will face the Razorbacks for the third time in the tournament to determine the Stillwater Regional winner at 6 p.m. Monday.
OSU’s gutsy victories left coach Josh Holliday in awe, and the eye-popping numbers weren’t the only reason. As Holliday sat in the team meeting room next to key contributors Nolan McLean and Mitchell Stone, he offered heaps of praise for as many team members as possible.
“That’s probably the most remarkable day of competition I’ve ever been associated with,” Holliday said. “From the time we got here until now, remarkable.
“…Everybody on our team contributed, from pitching to hitting to cheering to running the bases and bunting to playing defense, to picking each other up to inspiring each other, to caring. They all had a part in this, so it was a very remarkable effort.”
Holliday listed names from the ensemble cast, describing the unique qualities that enabled each Cowboy to leave his mark on the unforgettable day that followed a late-night Saturday loss to the Razorbacks.
Relief pitcher Trevor Martin steadied the defense in the Missouri State matchup, allowing his team to rally out of a double-digit deficit. Doersching – aka “the big Viking,” as Holliday called him – hit the grand slam that sealed OSU’s comeback.
In the Sunday win against Arkansas, starting pitcher Stone led the Cowboys through 6 1/3 innings, working out of jams while preserving the bullpen. Freshman third baseman Aidan Meola entered the lineup in the ninth inning and singled up the middle in the 10th, bringing in two runs to put OSU in the driver’s seat for a victory.
And freshman second baseman Roc Riggio was “the vitamin that got the energy going,” Holliday said. Through the two games, Riggio stockpiled 10 RBIs on eight hits, including a home run in each matchup.
“(He was) just storming around, his hair was down, and he was letting it all hang out,” Holliday said. “You saw everything he had in him to play the way he played.”
McLean, another prominent leader, guided the Cowboys through crunch time on offense and defense. In the bottom of the ninth, he moved from third base to the mound, bringing Meola into the game as his substitute on the hot corner.
The Cowboys were clinging to a 10-8 lead, but Arkansas designated hitter Brady Slavens destroyed it, hitting a two-run single against McLean.
The situation was all too familiar. The night before, McLean struggled on the mound as OSU’s game unraveled in the eighth inning, resulting in a 20-12 loss to the Razorbacks (40-19).
McLean didn’t let it happen twice in a row. After striking out third baseman Cayden Wallace swinging to force extra innings, McLean stepped into the batter’s box in the top of the 10th and followed Meola’s two-run single with two RBIs of his own. McLean sent the ball careening over the left-field wall, extending OSU’s lead to 14-10 with the home run.
Then he returned to the mound for the 10th, earning the win as he refused to let the Razorbacks showcase their power again.
McLean (2-1) embraced the theme of Doersching's pregame message.
“The days like today are kind of what you dream about growing up and things you want to be a part of when you’re a little kid,” McLean said. “So when it finally starts to happen, we’re just trying to have fun with each other and create memories.”
