The error display on the Cowgirl Stadium scoreboard ticked up like the number on a gas pump, and it was just as costly.
Clemson shortstop Alia Logoleo will work hard to forget the second inning of OSU’s 5-1 super regional win Friday night. The victory completed a sweep of the Tigers and sent the Cowgirls to their third consecutive Women’s College World Series.
Logoleo made errors on three consecutive plays, resulting in three OSU runs. The first two mistakes were mishandled ground balls that Logoleo knocked down but was unable to cleanly field. She fielded the next ground ball, but her throw skipped away from first baseman Bailey Taylor.
“(Clemson pitcher) Valerie (Cagle) really did her job of getting ground balls and we just didn’t execute defensively and you can’t do that against good teams in this setting,” Clemson coach John Rittman said.
The record-breaking crowd of 1,384 rose to its feet as the inning that started so routinely for the Tigers, with Logoleo recording a putout on a ground ball, unraveled. OSU second baseman Karli Petty was on the bases when the errors piled up.
“I feel like the momentum started going,” Petty said. “I feel like you’re just putting balls hard in play, put pressure on the defense is all you can do and if you go 100% all the time it puts a lot of pressure on everyone. I feel like that’s how you can get things moving. It may not have been the way we wanted to get those runs but runs are runs."
Self-inflicted mistakes cost the Tigers, playing in the first super regional of their three-year history. In the first inning, the Tigers gifted the Cowgirls a run.
OSU outfielder Chelsea Alexander struck out swinging to begin the game but reached first on a passed ball. She stole second and scrambled to third after a wild pitch before scoring on a ground ball.
In the fourth inning, OSU second baseman Karli Petty sent a home run into the left field deck. The blast provided more breathing room for pitcher Morgan Day.
Day pitched 5.1 innings, giving up one run while striking out five and walking four. It was the performance OSU needed. Kelly Maxwell, OSU's ace, entered in the sixth inning with two Tigers on base and induced two groundouts, slamming the door on Clemson’s season.
“As soon as I saw Kelly heading out I knew the game was over,” Day said.
The Cowgirls will have five days of rest before the first day of the Women’s College World Series on June 2. OSU enters as the No. 7 seed and will first play the winner of Arizona and Mississippi State.
“Very happy for this team, for our fans, for our school, for our department to be able to represent us in OKC for the third year in a row, and I think we’re coming in hot and I can’t wait to get there and be able to play that first game in front of a sold out crowd,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said.
