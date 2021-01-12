More talent from Oklahoma State’s vaunted defense has elected to turn pro.
Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel made his announcement official Monday afternoon with a brief message on Twitter about “writing new chapters.”
“I would like to officially announce that I’m declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft!” Harvell-Peel tweeted. “I would also like to thank my coaches, teammates, friends and family, for the sacrifice they’ve made in order for me to be in this position. Without you, none of this is possible.”
Harvell-Peel was graded as a top safety heading into the 2020 college football season. An ESPN story, based on a combination of grades by Pro Football Focus and PFF’s wins above average metric, ranked him as the third-best safety in college football.
Several NFL draft projection websites consider the junior from College Station, Texas, as a mid-round talent – if that’s the case, means he could very well find himself getting an invitation to the NFL Combine in late February.
Harvell-Peel was an All-Big 12 First Team selection in 2019 with five interceptions and 13 pass breakups. His numbers took a bit of a dip this past season, though, he was playing through a rash of injuries – that kept him from starting one game. He still finished fourth on the team with 44 total tackles and tied fellow safety Tre Sterling for the team lead with two interceptions.
He joins former Cowboy starters Rodarius Williams, Calvin Bundage and Amen Ogbongbemiga in moving forward in their football careers. The most notable starters on the defensive side who have declared they are returning are Malcolm Rodriguez and Sterling, Harvell-Peel’s running mate at the safety position.
Tuesday afternoon, another Oklahoma State starter from the defensive side announced his decision to go pro.
Redshirt senior defensive lineman Cameron Murray, who started every game this season, joined the other seniors with Twitter announcement.
“I arrived in Stillwater summer of (2016). It was an unreal moment for me. Over the last 4 1/2 years at Oklahoma State, I have been lucky enough to create bonds like no other,” Murray’s message read. “I want (to) thank my coaches, academic staff and teammates for making me the man I am today. I also want to thank my family for always supporting me, no matter the circumstances.
“With that being said, I would like to announce I have decided to forgo my last year of eligibility and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. Thank you, Oklahoma State, for making me a better person and even better young man. I will be forever grateful for the experience. I will always be a Cowboy.”
There has still not been any official announcement with former Missouri transfer Christian Holmes, who got to start at cornerback late in the season with injury to Williams. He could take advantage of the NCAA ruling to allow an extra year of eligibility to all fall athletes due to the pandemic.
The Cowboys will also be without seven known starters on the offensive side with a new announcement over the weekend.
Senior center Ry Schneider will not take advantage of the extra year of eligibility, making his decision to turn pro via Twitter on Friday.
“After talking with my family, I have decided that my time at Oklahoma State is over,” his tweet read. “I will be starting my next chapter in life by declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. I will forever be grateful for my time at OSU and being able to live out my dream from when I was just a little boy. I have always and will always be loyal and true.”
The Minco native started all 11 games for the Cowboys this season, and received honorable mention honors by the conference coaches. A former walk-on, he saw action – including a few starts – prior to becoming the full-time starter this past season.
Schneider joins Jenkins, Tylan Wallace, Chuba Hubbard and Dillon Stoner in having declared for the NFL Draft, while fellow former starters Cowboy Back Jelani Woods and receiver Landon Wolf – who made three starts this past season – both entered the transfer portal.
Offensive lineman Josh Sills, a graduate transfer from West Virginia who started every game this past season for OSU, announced he will return for the 2021 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.