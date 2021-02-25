Kaid Brock didn’t get the opportunity at a traditional farewell to the sport he loves – leaving shoes at the center of the mat before walking away from wrestling.
Unfortunately, due to yet another injury during his Oklahoma State career, the Stillwater High product’s last public venture onto a mat was with the aid of crutches for a senior day event prior to the Bedlam dual against Oklahoma – which was the first opponent he ever wrestled at Oklahoma State as a true freshman in 2015, in which he pinned the defending national champion.
Brock officially retired from wrestling via Instagram on Thursday with a heartfelt message to the sports, his support and his fans.
“I’d like to thank my family, friends and fans for always cheering for me,” Brock’s message read. “The sport of wrestling has been a huge part of my life.
“It has been a very tough ride, but a cowboy always climbs back on for the next ride.”
Brock had constantly done just that, not just at Oklahoma State.
After falling short of winning an individual state championship as a freshman at Stillwater High, the former Pioneer responded by winning three in a row and was part of the program’s first team state title in 34 years, as well as its first dual state title.
His college career showed promise in his first dual when he pinned OU’s Cody Brewer, the defending national champion at 133 pounds, during the Bedlam dual in Norman.
However, his first year ended with an injury midseason.
He came back the following year to become Oklahoma State’s 35th freshman All-American that postseason with a fifth-place finish at the NCAA tournament.
He was also an All-American with a similar finish as a redshirt sophomore in 2017-18. He then made a move to 141 pounds in 2018-19 – moving from 133 to make room for Daton Fix – and was an NCAA qualifier at that weight.
But then he sustained a second injury a season ago, and said prior to this year he was trying to get back on the mat last year “even if it’s on one leg.”
Instead, the coaching staff filed for a medical hardship, which was granted by the NCAA, and he was granted another year of eligibility.
“He was on the right track this year,” Cowboy wrestling coach John Smith said in an exclusive interview with the News Press late Thursday night. “He was well prepared, and the year that he had to miss because of the knee injury – last year – really prepared himself well.”
He wrestled and won three matches this season – and earned a fourth win by way of forfeit in the season-opening dual – before sustaining yet another injury during practice. He was ranked No. 8 – with All-American status being bestowed upon the top eight finishers at the national tournament – prior to his latest injury.
“However, this time it’s time to hang up my hat and my spurs,” Brock’s message continued. “Last week I had my third and final knee surgery. My body is telling me it’s time.”
Brock’s college career concludes with a 104-19 overall record, and a 44-7 record in dual competitions. He was a two-time All-American and three-time NCAA qualifier.
“I’ll genuinely miss this sport, and I’ll always hold a little regret or 'what if'. 'What if I was never hurt? What could I have done?'” Brock concluded. “But that’s not the direction to look. I’m now looking forward to the future, not back at the past.
“I do know that I can thank this sport for teaching me how to endure and overcome adversity. So life, I’m ready for yah. If you’re looking for me, I’ll probably be out hunting. So catch yah later.”
Brock could have returned next season thanks to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility for all winter athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Smith, he said Brock’s decision to retire was “odd for me to accept.” Smith watched Brock grow up in youth wrestling in Stillwater as he was the same age as Smith’s oldest son, Joseph.
“The hard part for me is thinking of some of his goals and some of his dreams early on, and him not getting to meet them,” Smith said. “There’s just a little bit of me that’s got a hole in my stomach.
“I’m glad for him that he’s got peace, and he’s ready to move on.”
While Brock didn’t identify what may be next for him – besides hunting – the Cowboy coach said he is hopeful the Stillwater native considers a possible career in coaching wrestling. But whatever Brock chooses to do in life, Smith said he expects him to excel.
“I’d love for him to stay around Stillwater. He’s a bright kid, and he’s got a bright future in whatever he get into,” Smith said. “He’s dedicated, he’s committed and he throws 100 percent into it. Whoever he is working for, whatever he’s doing, he’s going to be successful.”
