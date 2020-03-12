4:02 p.m. — Big news dropped Thursday afternoon regarding winter and spring sports at Oklahoma State and across the country.
First came the news from the NCAA. The statement read: “Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. The decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.”
OSU was scheduled to host the NCAA men’s and women’s tennis championships in May at the Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center.
Just a few minutes later, the Big 12 Conference released a statement that read:
“The Big 12 Conference announces that beginning Friday March 13 it is suspending all regular-season competitions, on- and off-campus recruiting, and out-of-season practices until Sunday, March 29.
The suspension of these athletic-related activities does not include campus-based practices for in-season sports, strength and conditioning activities for all sports, and does not apply to teams and individuals participating in NCAA Championship competition.
Earlier today the Conference announced the cancellation of Big 12 Championship events through April 15.”
OSU men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton was quoted on Twitter by basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.
“Seniors, if they want, should have another year. Special permission on scholarship numbers for an unprecedented circumstance. Next year only.”
2:11 p.m. — While the future of spring sports at Stillwater High are up in the air, some games scheduled for tonight have been postponed.
SHS soccer coach Seth Condley said the boys’ and girls’ soccer teams won’t play Southmoore at Pioneer Stadium. Condley was told to postpone the games to a later date.
SHS baseball coach Jimmy Harris said he was waiting to hear from Jenks before making an announcement about tonight’s game scheduled for 6 p.m. start at Couch Park.
1:40 p.m. — According to a report on Triple Play Sports Radio in Stillwater, Oklahoma State has canceled its softball games scheduled for Thursday.
Oklahoma State sent out an email confirming this. It read:
"Due to concerns of the COVID-19 virus, the Oklahoma State softball team has decided to cancel the Cowgirl Invitational that was scheduled to start today. There will be NO games at Cowgirl Stadium from March 12-15."
OSU also canceled its men's tennis matches against Tulsa and Abilene Christian that were scheduled for Friday and Sunday.
The OSU baseball team was scheduled to host a three-game series against Fresno State. However, the Mountain West Conference announced its suspended all spring sports indefinitely, thus there will be no games at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium this weekend.
Jeff Long, the University of Kansas athletics director, announced all KU home and away athletics events have been suspended indefinitely.
